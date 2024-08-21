Jonathan David and Edon Zhegrova again came up with potentially pivotal goals to put Lille in control of their Champions League play-off tie against Slavia Praha on Tuesday. (More Football News)
Both David and Zhegrova had netted against Fenerbahce in the previous round, with the Canada forward's extra-time penalty eliminating Jose Mourinho's men, and the pair were on target once more in a 2-0 win at Valenciennes' Stade du Hainaut.
It initially looked as though this might not be David's night, with last season's 19-goal Ligue 1 star passing up two very presentable openings in the first half.
David would have been particularly disappointed with the second of those, firing over after Zhegrova's effort was blocked by Antonin Kinsky, but he made amends in the 52nd minute when a first-time finish from a Hakon Haraldsson pass crept past the goalkeeper into the bottom-right corner.
The scorer of the first turned provider for the second, albeit David's flick to Zhegrova left the winger with plenty to do as he shimmied into the box and calmly shot beyond Kinsky.
It was not all one-way traffic in the second period as Slavia twice had the ball in the net, but Igoh Ogbu's scrambled goal shortly after the opener was struck off for handball, then substitute Mojmír Chytil's response to Zhegrova's dazzling second was ruled out for offside.
Data Debrief: Slavia slowed
Lille have the stronger team on paper, but Slavia had form on their side, unbeaten in 14 matches, with seven of those coming since the start of their domestic season last month. The Czech side had won their previous six games.
Ultimately, however, Lille's quality told – particularly in the case of Zhegrova.
He accounted for six of Lille's 16 shots and three of seven on target, also creating two chances as he was eventually rewarded for his endeavour with a 77th-minute strike.
Slavia will hope to recover their momentum in the return match in Czechia next Wednesday, with hopes of a place in the Champions League's new league phase waning.