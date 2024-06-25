Football

Ligue 1: Marseille Agree Deal To Appoint Roberto De Zerbi As New Head Coach

The French side went through three managers last season, with Jean-Louis Gasset overseeing the end of the campaign as Marseille finished eighth in Ligue 1, outside the European places

Roberto De Zerbi's shock departure from Brighton was announced the day before the end of the 2023-24 season.
Marseille have announced they have agreed a deal in principle for Roberto De Zerbi to be their head coach. (More Football News)

In a statement, Marseille said they were "working with all stakeholders to formalize the arrival of the Italian coach, as well as that of his staff, on the OM bench and prepare for his arrival in Marseille in the coming days."

De Zerbi, whose shock departure from Brighton was announced the day before the end of the 2023-24 season, led the Seagulls to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League after taking over from Graham Potter in 2022, securing European football for the first time in their history.

Brighton topped their Europa League group, beating Marseille in the process, but were knocked out by Roma in the round of 16 before slumping to an 11th-place finish in the league.

Brighton Confirm Surprise Departure Of Roberto De Zerbi

The French side, meanwhile, went through three managers last season, with Jean-Louis Gasset overseeing the end of the campaign as Marseille finished eighth in Ligue 1, outside the European places.

