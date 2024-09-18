Football

La Liga: Simeone Hails 'Hard-Working' Alvarez But Calls For Patience After First Atletico Goal

Diego Simeone has called for patience with Julian Alvarez, after the forward opened his Atletico Madrid account last weekend

Alvarez scored his first Atletico goal against Valencia last time out
The Argentina international netted his first goal for Los Rojiblancos against Valencia on Sunday, rounding off a commanding 3-0 victory at the Metropolitano Stadium.

It was Alvarez's fifth appearance since completing his move from Manchester City on a six-year deal reportedly worth up to €95million (£81.8million).

The 24-year-old linked up with his new team-mates following an extended break, having starred in Argentina's Copa America triumph in July.

Simeone insists Alvarez still needs time to settle into life in the Spanish capital, but is confident he will score plenty of goals throughout the campaign.

"[Alvarez] is a noble, hard-working boy, who surely has a lot of important things to give us," he told reporters at his press conference. "But he is coming from a summer, in which he had a brief holiday.

"It was that stir of: 'I'm going to go, I'm staying, have to start playing, got to go with Argentina, have to come back'. It was intense and, luckily, he is in a group of team-mates who are working very well and understand the situation.

"We are always going to demand what he can give us because we know and believe in his potential. Hopefully, him scoring his first goal the other day will be the first of many to come."

Alvarez could make his European bow for Atletico when they welcome Leipzig for their Champions League opener on Thursday.

And Simeone hopes his players and the Atleti supporters will respond to the occasion.

"We are looking forward to returning to compete in the Champions League," he added. "I can imagine a stadium with the energy required to return to this competition.

"Hopefully, we can transmit all the enthusiasm and energy that I'm counting on from this group."

