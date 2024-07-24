Football

La Liga: Ansu Fati Woes Continue As Barcelona Forward Suffers Foot Injury In Training

Ansu Fati in action for Barcelona before he joined Brighton and Hove Albion
Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has suffered a foot injury during a pre-season training session after returning from an underwhelming loan spell at Brighton and Hove Albion. (More Football News)

Hopes were high for Fati when he enjoyed a breakout 2019-20 season, eventually being handed the Blaugrana's iconic number 10 shirt when Lionel Messi departed in 2021.

However, he has struggled with injuries in the ensuing years, making a total of 21 starts in La Liga from the start of 2020-21 to the end of 2022-23.

Fati joined Brighton on loan last season in a move widely viewed as a coup for the Seagulls, but he only started three league games for the club, totalling 514 minutes across 19 appearances and scoring twice.

Hansi Flick overseeing pre-season training at Barcelona
La Liga: New Boss Hansi Flick Wants More Direct Approach From FC Barcelona

BY Stats Perform

He has now been prevented from travelling to the United States for Barca's pre-season tour, which features fixtures against Manchester City, Real Madrid and Milan.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the club said: "In Tuesday's training session, first-team player Ansu Fati suffered a foot injury. 

"He will undergo conservative treatment in Barcelona and his return to training will be determined by his recovery time."

Fati has expressed a desire to stay with Barca, where he has a contract until 2027, though he has been linked with a move to Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce in recent weeks.

