Jordan Vs Iraq Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: JOR 0-1 IRQ; Jasim Winner Helps Visitors Finish Third In Group B

A 77th-minute goal from Sajjad Jasim helped Iraq register a 1-0 victory over Jordan in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers at the Amman International Stadium in Al-Hussein City, Jordan on Tuesday (June 10). Jordan had already sealed their berth in the global showpiece but ended their campaign with defeat, while Iraq took third place in group B with 15 points as against Jordan's 16. The visitors will now have to navigate through the playoffs for a possible berth in the global showpiece. Catch the highlights from the JOR vs IRQ qualifying match, as it happened.

10 Jun 2025, 11:11:41 pm IST Jordan Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: Greetings! Hello and welcome to everyone joining us this Tuesday night. We will bring to you the build-up as well as live updates from the FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture between Jordan and Iraq.

10 Jun 2025, 11:39:53 pm IST Jordan Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: Start Time, Streaming The match begins at 11:45pm IST. The FIFA World Cup Asian qualifying game will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

10 Jun 2025, 11:41:41 pm IST Jordan Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: Starting XIs Here is how Jordan and Iraq line up ahead of kick-off in Amman: LINEUPS | 🇯🇴 Jordan 🆚 Iraq 🇮🇶



10 Jun 2025, 11:52:14 pm IST Jordan Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: Kick-Off Jordan attacking from left to right, and Iraq from right to left in the first 45 minutes. The visitors come very close to scoring in the fifth minute, but home team custodian Yazeed Abulaila does well to thwart them.

11 Jun 2025, 12:12:02 am IST Jordan Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: Meanwhile... Elsewhere, Abdulrahman Alobud has scored to give Saudi Arabia a 1-0 lead over Australia in a crucial Group C clash. The hosts need a five-goal margin of victory to overtake the Socceroos and qualify from the group. Check out our dedicated blog for live updates from that game.

11 Jun 2025, 12:32:57 am IST Jordan Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: JOR 0-0 IRQ We are goalless in the first half so far and a solitary minute has been added to it. Let's see if something striking happens in the next 60 seconds.

11 Jun 2025, 12:35:32 am IST Jordan Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: Half-Time Update There comes the half-time whistle and we are locked at 0-0 as of now. Neither side stands to lose much upon defeat, and thus we might see a bit more enterprising football in the next 45 minutes.

11 Jun 2025, 12:59:29 am IST Jordan Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: JOR 0-0 IRQ Iraq attacking from left to right and Jordan from right to left in the second half. Remember that Jordan have already qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while Iraq are out of contention for an automatic berth and will need to go through the playoffs.

11 Jun 2025, 01:16:05 am IST Jordan Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: JOR 0-0 IRQ A bit of a melee in the Joran box but nothing comes off it. We are now more than 70 minutes into the encounter and the opening goal is still awaited.

11 Jun 2025, 01:25:34 am IST Jordan Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: JOR 0-1 IRQ We finally have the opening goal of the match in the 77th minute. Abdulkareem's free-kick gets the faintest of touches from Sajjad Jasim and trickles into the far end of the Jordan goal. Iraq take the lead!

11 Jun 2025, 01:37:43 am IST Jordan Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: JOR 0-1 IRQ The regulation 90 minutes have elapsed and six minutes of injury time been added. Jordan trying to control possession and create a move that produces the equaliser somehow.