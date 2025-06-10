Jordan Vs Iraq Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: JOR 0-1 IRQ; Jasim Winner Helps Visitors Finish Third In Group B

Jordan Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: Greetings!
Hello and welcome to everyone joining us this Tuesday night. We will bring to you the build-up as well as live updates from the FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture between Jordan and Iraq.
Jordan Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: Start Time, Streaming
The match begins at 11:45pm IST. The FIFA World Cup Asian qualifying game will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
Jordan Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: Starting XIs
Here is how Jordan and Iraq line up ahead of kick-off in Amman:
Jordan Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: Kick-Off
Jordan attacking from left to right, and Iraq from right to left in the first 45 minutes. The visitors come very close to scoring in the fifth minute, but home team custodian Yazeed Abulaila does well to thwart them.
Jordan Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: Meanwhile...
Elsewhere, Abdulrahman Alobud has scored to give Saudi Arabia a 1-0 lead over Australia in a crucial Group C clash. The hosts need a five-goal margin of victory to overtake the Socceroos and qualify from the group. Check out our dedicated blog for live updates from that game.
Jordan Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: JOR 0-0 IRQ
We are goalless in the first half so far and a solitary minute has been added to it. Let's see if something striking happens in the next 60 seconds.
Jordan Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: Half-Time Update
There comes the half-time whistle and we are locked at 0-0 as of now. Neither side stands to lose much upon defeat, and thus we might see a bit more enterprising football in the next 45 minutes.
Jordan Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: JOR 0-0 IRQ
Iraq attacking from left to right and Jordan from right to left in the second half. Remember that Jordan have already qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while Iraq are out of contention for an automatic berth and will need to go through the playoffs.
Jordan Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: JOR 0-0 IRQ
A bit of a melee in the Joran box but nothing comes off it. We are now more than 70 minutes into the encounter and the opening goal is still awaited.
Jordan Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: JOR 0-1 IRQ
We finally have the opening goal of the match in the 77th minute. Abdulkareem's free-kick gets the faintest of touches from Sajjad Jasim and trickles into the far end of the Jordan goal. Iraq take the lead!
Jordan Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: JOR 0-1 IRQ
The regulation 90 minutes have elapsed and six minutes of injury time been added. Jordan trying to control possession and create a move that produces the equaliser somehow.
Jordan Vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: Full-Time Update
The full-time whistle is blown and Iraq emerge victors by a 1-0 margin. Jordan had already qualified for the World Cup but end their campaign on a losing note, while the visitors finish on a high. Iraq end third in Group B with 15 points, just one adrift of Jordan's 16.