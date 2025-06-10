Saudi Arabia Vs Australia Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: KSA 1-2 AUS; Socceroos Clinch Sixth Straight WC Berth

Australia's Connor Metcalfe, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal against Saudi Arabia during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian qualifying Group C match at King Abdullah Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: AP

Goals on either side of half-time from Connor Metcalfe (42nd minute) and Mitch Duke (48th) sealed a 2-1 win for Australia against Saudi Arabia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (June 10). The result guaranteed the Socceroos a sixth consecutive appearance in the FIFA World Cup, and their seventh overall. On the other hand, it was the end of the road for Saudi Arabia, as far as automatic qualification is concerned. They will now compete in the playoffs for a WC berth. Catch the highlights from the KSA vs AUS qualifying match, as it happened.

LIVE UPDATES

10 Jun 2025, 10:47:14 pm IST Saudi Arabia Vs Australia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: Hi! Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us. We will bring to you the build-up and live updates from the hugely important qualifying clash between Group C's Saudi Arabia and Australia.

10 Jun 2025, 11:26:57 pm IST Saudi Arabia Vs Australia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: Start Time, Streaming The match begins at 11:45pm IST. The FIFA World Cup Asian qualifying game will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

10 Jun 2025, 11:43:00 pm IST Saudi Arabia Vs Australia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: Starting XIs Here is how Saudi Arabia and Australia line up ahead of their pivotal clash in Jeddah: LINE UPS | 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia 🆚 Australia 🇦🇺



It all comes down to this in Jeddah!



Can the Socceroos hold firm to book their #FIFAWorldCup ticket, or will the hosts produce a big win to snatch it away?



Watch Live 📺 https://t.co/aJZacn5hOC#AsianQualifiers | #KSAvAUS pic.twitter.com/haSgYnWKRz — #AsianQualifiers (@afcasiancup) June 10, 2025

10 Jun 2025, 11:49:35 pm IST Saudi Arabia Vs Australia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: Kick-Off Play gets underway at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. Saudi Arabia attacking from left to right and Australia from right to left in the first half.

11 Jun 2025, 12:09:19 am IST Saudi Arabia Vs Australia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: KSA 1-0 AUS Saudi Arabia go ahead in the 19th minute. Abdulrahman Alobud scores to hand his side the first of five (minimum) goals they need to try and surmount Australia by goal difference. A long road ahead, but the right start for the hosts.

11 Jun 2025, 12:28:25 am IST Saudi Arabia Vs Australia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: Elsewhere... Jordan and Iraq are locked 0-0, and so are Palestine and Oman in the other concurrent games. Earlier in the day, Iran blanked North Korea 3-0 in the last Group A encounter of the tournament.

11 Jun 2025, 12:31:12 am IST Saudi Arabia Vs Australia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: KSA 1-1 AUS Australia equalise! Connor Metcalfe produces a brilliant run and shoots from his left foot to bring the Socceroos level in the 42nd minute. Saudi Arabia now again need five goals so as to qualify.

11 Jun 2025, 12:37:49 am IST Saudi Arabia Vs Australia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: Half-Time Update After three added minutes, the first half comes to an end with the two teams locked 1-1. Australia would be reasonably pleased with how things went, as despite conceding an opening goal, they have found an equaliser which makes the equation that much more difficult for Saudi Arabia.

11 Jun 2025, 12:54:58 am IST Saudi Arabia Vs Australia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: KSA 1-2 AUS The second half begins. Australia now attacking from left to right and Saudi Arabia from right to left. The Socceroos begin on the front foot and they have a second goal! A pinpoint free-kick by Martin Boyle is headed in by Mitch Duke in the 48th minute. Australia now virtually on the plane to next year's FIFA World Cup.

11 Jun 2025, 01:13:19 am IST Saudi Arabia Vs Australia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: KSA 1-2 AUS Chances have dried up a bit, and the quest for goals slowed down in the last few minutes. Perhaps because Australia know they have done enough to book their World Cup ticket, while Saudi Arabia are seemingly resigned to their fate.

11 Jun 2025, 01:36:08 am IST Saudi Arabia Vs Australia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: KSA 1-2 AUS Mathew Ryan pulls off a spectacular save to deny Salem Aldawsari from the spot. It was a penalty taken fairly well, directed to the right bottom but Ryan anticipates brilliantly to dive and full stretch and keep it out in the 85th minute.