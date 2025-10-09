Japan 0-1 France, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: FRA Win In Final Seconds To Reach Quarterfinals

France's Rabby Nzingoula celebrates winning a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match against Japan at National Stadium in Santiago, Chile.
Japan's Kazunari Kita reacts after losing a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match against France at National Stadium in Santiago, Chile.
France's Lucas Michal (7) celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Japan from the penalty spot during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at National Stadium in Santiago, Chile.
Japan players bow afer losing a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match against France at National Stadium in Santiago, Chile.
Japan's Ryunosuke Sato (7) and France's Noham Kamara battle for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at National Stadium in Santiago, Chile.
Japan's Hagumu Nakagawa, right, and France's Anthony Bermont battle for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at National Stadium in Santiago, Chile.
Referee Katia Garcia shows a yellow card to France's Gady-Pierre Beyuku during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match against Japan at National Stadium in Santiago, Chile.
France's Gady-Pierre Beyuku eyes the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match against Japan at National Stadium in Santiago, Chile.
Japan's Rion Ichihara (5) and France's Lucas Michal battle for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at National Stadium in Santiago, Chile.