Japan 0-1 France, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: FRA Win In Final Seconds To Reach Quarterfinals

France beat Japan 1-0 in a tense round of 16 clash of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos in Santiago, Chile, on October 8. The match remained goalless until deep into extra time, when Lucas Michal converted a penalty in the 120+3rd minute to seal the win for Les Bleuets. The 2013 champions will next face Norway on 12 October in Valparaiso. Norway also needed an extra-time winner in their round of 16 match against Paraguay.