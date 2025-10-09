Football

Japan 0-1 France, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: FRA Win In Final Seconds To Reach Quarterfinals

France beat Japan 1-0 in a tense round of 16 clash of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos in Santiago, Chile, on October 8. The match remained goalless until deep into extra time, when Lucas Michal converted a penalty in the 120+3rd minute to seal the win for Les Bleuets. The 2013 champions will next face Norway on 12 October in Valparaiso. Norway also needed an extra-time winner in their round of 16 match against Paraguay.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Japan vs France match photos: Rabby Nzingoula
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Japan vs France | Photo: AP/Matias Delacroix

France's Rabby Nzingoula celebrates winning a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match against Japan at National Stadium in Santiago, Chile.

2/9
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Japan vs France match photos: Kazunari Kita
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Japan vs France | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix

Japan's Kazunari Kita reacts after losing a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match against France at National Stadium in Santiago, Chile.

3/9
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Japan vs France match photos: Lucas Michal
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Japan vs France | Photo: AP/Matias Delacroix

France's Lucas Michal (7) celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Japan from the penalty spot during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at National Stadium in Santiago, Chile.

4/9
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Japan vs France match photos: 1
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Japan vs France | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix

Japan players bow afer losing a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match against France at National Stadium in Santiago, Chile.

5/9
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Japan vs France match photos: Ryunosuke Sato
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Japan vs France | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix

Japan's Ryunosuke Sato (7) and France's Noham Kamara battle for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at National Stadium in Santiago, Chile.

6/9
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Japan vs France match photos: Hagumu Nakagawa
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Japan vs France | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix

Japan's Hagumu Nakagawa, right, and France's Anthony Bermont battle for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at National Stadium in Santiago, Chile.

7/9
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Japan vs France match photos: Katia Garcia
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Japan vs France | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix

Referee Katia Garcia shows a yellow card to France's Gady-Pierre Beyuku during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match against Japan at National Stadium in Santiago, Chile.

8/9
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Japan vs France match photos: Gady-Pierre Beyuku
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Japan vs France | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix

France's Gady-Pierre Beyuku eyes the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match against Japan at National Stadium in Santiago, Chile.

9/9
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Japan vs France match photos: Rion Ichihara
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Japan vs France | Photo: AP/Matias Delacroix

Japan's Rion Ichihara (5) and France's Lucas Michal battle for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at National Stadium in Santiago, Chile.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Pratika-Smriti Give IND-W Steady Start

  2. Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence On India Vs Australia Selection Snub, Shares Fitness Update - Watch

  3. India ODI Squad To Leave For Australia In Two Batches From Delhi On This Date

  4. Nepal Vs Kuwait, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: NEP Start Event With Convincing 58-Run Victory

  5. Rohit Sharma Unplugged: Here's What India Superstar Said After Captaincy Transition

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar, Shanghai Masters: How Serbian Battled His Way Into Quarters

  3. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

  4. Wuhan Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Retires From Opener, Zhang Shuai Stuns Emma Navarro

  5. Shanghai Masters 2025: Rinderknech Upsets Zverev, Medvedev Advances

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shia-Sunni Divide A Key Issue In November J&K By-Poll Election

  2. Self, Sarna And Sangh: How RSS Has Built Networks In Jharkhand’s Tribal Belt

  3. Congress Clears 25 Candidates For Bihar Polls Amid Seat-Sharing Talks With Allies

  4. Day In Pics: October 08, 2025

  5. The Missing Representation: Why Bihar’s Muslims Feel Betrayed by Secular Parties

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Punjabi Actor-Singer Rajvir Jawanda Passes Away At 35, Days After Road Accident

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

  2. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  3. Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Sanae Takaichi Poised to Become Japan’s First Female Prime Minister

  4. Over 850 Hikers Rescued after Blizzard Traps Mount Everest Trekkers in Tibet

  5. Trump’s Push To Reclaim Bagram Airbase Unites India, Pakistan And China In Opposition

Latest Stories

  1. The Taj Story Teaser: 'Temple Or Tomb'? Paresh Rawal Starrer Is Set To Unlock Taj Mahal's Biggest Mystery

  2. India Vs Singapore LIVE Score, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Jamil’s IND Set To Take On SGP – Starting XIs Revealed

  3. Dissident Filmmaker Nadav Lapid Speaks The Unspeakable On Israel

  4. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Live Action In Pictures From Visakhapatnam

  5. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Pratika-Smriti Give IND-W Steady Start

  6. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan Highlights, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: PAK, AFG Match Ends In Stalemate

  7. Nepal Vs Kuwait Highlights, T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Strong All-Round Performance Gives NEP 58-Run Win

  8. Indonesia 2-3 Saudi Arabia Highlights, FIFA World Cup AFC Qualifiers: Al-Buraikan Brace Seals Win For 10-Man Falcons