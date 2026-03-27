Iran Vs Nigeria, FIFA International Friendly: Team Melli Players Remember Victims Of War, Hold Children's Schoolbags

Iran’s football team on Friday (March 27, 2026) wore black armbands and held schoolbags in memory of the young victims of a reported airstrike, during their international friendly against Nigeria in Antalya, southern Turkey. Shajareh Tayyebeh ​School in Minab, Iran was said to be the target of a strike on the opening day of the United States-Israel-Iran war, with more than 175 casualties, including children and teachers. The Iranian team's participation at the upcoming FIFA World Cup is in doubt over the ⁠conflict, and the country's football federation is in discussions with FIFA about ⁠moving ​its World Cup matches to Mexico from ​the US.

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Iran vs Nigeria International friendly Soccer-Nigeria's players
Nigeria's players celebrate after teammate Akor Adams scored their side's second goal during a friendly soccer match between Iran and Nigeria in Antalya, southern Turkey. | Photo: AP/Riza Ozel
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Iran vs Nigeria International friendly Soccer-Akor Adams
Nigeria's Akor Adams, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during a friendly soccer match between Iran and Nigeria in Antalya, southern Turkey. | Photo: AP/Riza Ozel
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Iran vs Nigeria International friendly Soccer-Akor Adams
Nigeria's Akor Adams celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a friendly soccer match between Iran and Nigeria in Antalya, southern Turkey. | Photo: AP/Riza Ozel
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Iran vs Nigeria International friendly Soccer-Moses Simon
Nigeria's Moses Simon, right, vies for the ball with Iran's Hossein Kanaanizadegan during a friendly soccer match between Iran and Nigeria in Antalya, southern Turkey. | Photo: AP/Riza Ozel
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Iran vs Nigeria International friendly Soccer-Milad Mohammadi
Iran's Milad Mohammadi, right, battles for the ball with Nigeria's Bright Osayi-Samuel during a friendly soccer match between Iran and Nigeria in Antalya, southern Turkey. | Photo: AP/Riza Ozel
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Iran vs Nigeria International friendly Soccer-Ali Gholizadeh
Iran's Ali Gholizadeh, left, vies for the ball with Nigeria's Alex Iwobi during a friendly soccer match between Iran and Nigeria in Antalya, southern Turkey. | Photo: AP/Riza Ozel
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Iran vs Nigeria International friendly Soccer-Milad Mohammadi
Iran's Milad Mohammadi, left, tussles for the ball with Nigeria's Bright Osayi-Samuel during a friendly soccer match between Iran and Nigeria in Antalya, southern Turkey. | Photo: AP/Riza Ozel
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Iran vs Nigeria International friendly Soccer-Akor Adams
Nigeria's Akor Adams, right, fights for the ball with Iran's Mohammad Ghorbani during a friendly soccer match between Iran and Nigeria in Antalya, southern Turkey. | Photo: AP/Riza Ozel
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Iran vs Nigeria International friendly Soccer-Mehdi Ghayedi
Iran's Mehdi Ghayedi, right, vies for the ball with Nigeria's Chibuike Nwaiwu during a friendly soccer match between Iran and Nigeria in Antalya, southern Turkey. | Photo: AP/Riza Ozel
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Iran vs Nigeria International friendly Soccer-
Iran's players sing the national anthem holding school bags, symbolizing children allegedly killed in a U.S. strike on a school in Minab, before a friendly soccer match between Iran and Nigeria, in Antalya, southern Turkey. | Photo: AP/Riza Ozel
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Iran vs Nigeria International friendly Soccer-Irans players pose next to school bags
Iran's players pose for a photographer next to school bags, symbolizing children allegedly killed in a U.S. strike on a school in Minab, before a friendly soccer match between Iran and Nigeria, in Antalya, southern Turkey. | Photo: AP/Riza Ozel
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