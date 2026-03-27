Iran Vs Nigeria, FIFA International Friendly: Team Melli Players Remember Victims Of War, Hold Children's Schoolbags
Iran’s football team on Friday (March 27, 2026) wore black armbands and held schoolbags in memory of the young victims of a reported airstrike, during their international friendly against Nigeria in Antalya, southern Turkey. Shajareh Tayyebeh School in Minab, Iran was said to be the target of a strike on the opening day of the United States-Israel-Iran war, with more than 175 casualties, including children and teachers. The Iranian team's participation at the upcoming FIFA World Cup is in doubt over the conflict, and the country's football federation is in discussions with FIFA about moving its World Cup matches to Mexico from the US.
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