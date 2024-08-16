Football

Ipswich Town Vs Liverpool, Premier League Preview: LFC Boss Arne Slot 'Happy' With His Reds Squad

Slot takes charge of his first competitive game for the Reds at Portman Road on Saturday, but is in the dugout of the only side yet to sign a player this transfer window

Martin Zubimendi, Liverpool, Football
Arne Slot has said Liverpool are in a good place despite missing out on Martin Zubimendi
Arne Slot insists he is happy with his Liverpool squad ahead of their Premier League opener against Ipswich, despite missing out on midfielder Martin Zubimendi. (More Football News)

Slot takes charge of his first competitive game for the Reds at Portman Road on Saturday, but is in the dugout of the only side yet to sign a player this transfer window.

Liverpool had shown their interest in Real Sociedad's Zubimendi following his performances for Spain at Euro 2024, appearing poised to trigger his £51m release clause. 

However, he rejected the move to Anfield, preferring to remain with La Real for the upcoming season after his impressive showings for club and country last year.

Fabio Carvalho in action for Liverpool. - null
Brentford Complete 27.5-Million-Pound Deal For Liverpool's Carvalho

BY Stats Perform

Zubimendi completed 1318 successful passes in La Liga last season, a total only bettered by Igor Zubeldia (1475) and Robin Le Normand (1562) in the Sociedad squad.

When compared to Liverpool's current midfield options, only Alexis Mac Allister (1692) completed more than the Spaniard last campaign. 

And despite the lack of transfer activity on Merseyside, Slot remained confident that the squad assembled under Jurgen Klopp's tenure will deliver.

"I've said many times already that our squad is really strong and it's not so easy to find players who can help us or improve the squad," Slot said. 

"Zubimendi was one of them to be fair, but he decided not to come. We go forward with the ones we have. 

"Endo did well in pre-season. We're in a good place. Richard is trying to strengthen the squad. Zubimendi decided not to come, we did every effort.

"If a player decides not to come then it's obvious he's not coming."

Another topic of conversation was the position that Trent Alexander-Arnold will play under Slot this season, having been tried in midfield for England at Euro 2024. 

Alexander-Arnold started in the Three Lions' two Group C games at the European Championships, but was substituted in both of those encounters. 

His performance in the 1-1 draw against Denmark saw him create more chances (three) and play more line-breaking passes in the final third (five) than any other player, despite leaving the field in the 54th minute. 

The full-back often drifted into midfield during Klopp's time at Anfield, and Slot is confident he can be an asset for the Reds, no matter what position he plays.

"A position for a player is always related to the team. The first aim is to bring the best out of the team. Trent is known for playing as a right full-back," Slot added. 

"When he was younger he played in midfield and he did it in the Euros.

"I think he can play both positions really well and it's up to me where I think he could help the team the most."

