Football

Inter Miami 3-1 Nashville, MLS: Lionel Messi Scores Two And Adds An Assist In Crucial Win

Inter Miami remain in first place in the Eastern Conference, with the side scheduled to face New England next Saturday

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi takes a corner kick against Nashville SC during the first half of an MLS soccer match. Photo: Marta Lavandier/AP
Lionel Messi was at his brilliant best for Inter Miami on Saturday, scoring two goals and adding an assist en route to a 3-1 victory over Nashville SC. (More Football News)

After a Franco Negri own goal gave Nashville the advantage early, Messi equalised in the 11th minute and set up Sergio Busquets’ 39th minute goal to make it a 2-1 score at half-time.

Following a back-and-forth second half, the Argentinian slotted a penalty in the 81st minute to put the result out of reach.

Speaking after the match, Busquets said in Spanish: “Very happy that the goal helped the team win the match.

“What matters is the team and the victory. Today, I managed to score but the ultimate accomplishments are the positive results for our team.”

Messi improved his MLS-leading goals tally to seven, following a previous two-goal game against Orlando in March.

The veteran has now scored a goal or assisted in each of the six league matches he has played, having missed four due to injury.

Miami remains in first place in the Eastern Conference, with the side scheduled to face New England next Saturday.

