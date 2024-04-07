Football

Inter Miami 2-2 Colorado Rapids: Lionel Messi Scores In Major League Soccer Return

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi vies with Colorado Rapids forward Kimani Stewart-Baynes. Photo: Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Lionel Messi has scored in his return for Inter Miami in their 2-2 draw against the Colorado Rapids. (More Football News)

Messi has been out of action since he was subbed off during the Champions Cup match against Nashville on March 13, missing four Inter Miami games and two with Argentina during his period on the sidelines.

He returned to the field on Saturday night from the bench, scoring and equalising in the 58th minute after Colorado forward Rafael Navarro scored via penalty just before halftime.

In his fourth goal in the MLS this season, Messi beat Rapids keeper Zach Steffen to the ball and took a low shot that struck the post before skittering across the goal, eventually crossing the line.

Just minutes later Messi was involved again, passing to David Ruiz, who sent it towards forward Leo Alfonso for his first goal at the club, giving Inter Miami the lead.

Colorado’s Cole Bassett hit back late to tie the game in the 88th minute for the Rapids, driving the ball to the bottom right corner off his left foot.

