Football

Indian Super League 2023-24 Final To Be Played On May 4; Playoffs From April 19

Though the dates are out for the final and the playoffs, the organisers are yet announce the venue where the games will be held

Indian Super League 2023-24 Final To Be Played On May 4 Photo: File
The final of the Indian Super League 2023-24 season will be on May 4 with the playoffs scheduled to start from April 19, the organisers of the football tournament said on Thursday. (More Football News)

The venue of the final will be announced soon, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the league's organiser said.

"The season final will be held on May 4. The fight for a place in the final starts from April 19 with the knockout matches followed by the semi-finals in home and away format," the ISL said in a statement.

The top two teams at the end of the league stage will qualify directly for the semi-finals, whereas the sides finishing third to the sixth will play a single-leg playoff in a knockout format to determine the other two semi-finalists.

Punjab FC were already out of the contention for the top-six berth. - Photo: X/ @IndSuperLeague
ISL 2024: Chennaiyin FC Qualify For Playoffs As Punjab FC Dash East Bengal's Hopes

BY PTI

The 2023-24 season of the ISL has been one of the most competitive with Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan in the fray to win the League Winners Shield.

The six playoffs teams have already been confirmed with the sixth spot being taken by Chennaiyin FC after East Bengal FC's loss to Punjab FC on Wednesday.

In addition to Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan SG, Odisha FC, FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC had already qualified for the playoffs.

Playoffs Schedule:

Knockouts - April 19 and April 20
Semi-finals (1st leg) - April 23 and April 24
Semi-finals (2nd leg) - April 28 and April 29
Final - May 4

