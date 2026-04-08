India Vs Chinese Taipei Live Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026: Must-Win Final Group Clash For Young Tigresses

India face Chinese Taipei in a must-win AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 clash, with both teams chasing first points and keeping qualification hopes alive

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India Vs Chinese Taipei Live Score, AFC U20 Womens Asian Cup 2026
India Vs Chinese Taipei Live Score, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026: Must-Win Final Group Clash For Young Tigresses AIFF
India take on Chinese Taipei in a must-win Group C clash in the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026, with both sides fighting to keep their qualification hopes alive. India head into the game after heavy defeats to Japan and Australia, leaving them without a point and needing a big win to stay in contention for a quarter-final spot. Chinese Taipei are in a similar situation, also chasing their first points and targeting a victory to boost their chances of progressing as one of the best third-placed teams. With pride, momentum, and slim knockout hopes on the line, expect an open contest as both teams go all out in this decisive encounter in Pathum Thani.
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India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE Score, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering India’s AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup group-stage match against Chinese Taipei. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

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