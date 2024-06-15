Manuel Neuer has surpassed Philipp Lahm as Germany's outright leader for appearances at major tournaments. (More Football News)
Neuer started as Germany began their Euro 2024 campaign against Scotland in Munich on Friday.
That marked the goalkeeper's 35th start at either the Euros or the World Cup, seeing him overtake his former team-mate, and a fellow 2014 world champion, Lahm (34).
Indeed, only Cristiano Ronaldo (43) and Paolo Maldini (36) have made more appearances among European players at the World Cup/Euros combined.
Neuer also equalled the record by a goalkeeper, tying level with former France captain Hugo Lloris.
The 38-year-old was not the only veteran campaigner named by Julian Nagelsmann, with Toni Kroos, Ilkay Gundogan, Joshua Kimmich and Antonio Rudiger among the seasoned internationals in Germany's starting XI.
With an average age of 29 years and 22 days, it was Germany's oldest starting XI for a World Cup or Euros game since June 2000.