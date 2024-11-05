Galatasaray Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming, UEFA Europa League 2024-25: Head-To-Head, When And Where To Watch

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur travel to Turkey to take on Galatasaray on Thursday, as the Europa League gets underway. Spurs are unbeaten in Europe and their 1-0 win over AZ Alkmaar saw them extend their run thanks to Richarlison's penalty. (More Football News)
Spurs have three out of three fixtures in Europa League and sit level on points with Lazio and Anderlecht heading into the fourth round fixtures.
Turkish side Galatasaray sit on seven points with two wins and one draw from their opening three games.
Probable Lineups
Galatasaray: Muslera, Yilmaz, Bardakcı, Sánchez, Ayhan, Akgün, Gabriel Sara, Torreira, Szalai, Icardi, Osimhen.
Tottenham: Forster, Udogie, Drăgușin, Gray, Davies, Bergvall, Maddison, Bentancur, Werner, Son, Solanke
Galatasaray Vs Tottenham Head-To-Head Record
This is their first meeting in Europe.
UEFA Europa League Live Streaming
When is the Galatasaray Vs Tottenham, UEFA Europa League 2024-25 match?
The Galatasaray Vs Tottenham, UEFA Europa League 2024-25 fixture will be played on Thursday, November 7 at 11:15 PM IST.
Where to watch the Galatasaray Vs Tottenham, UEFA Europa League 2024-25 match?
The UEFA Europa League 2024-25 will be aired on the Sony Sports Network on Tv. The tournament can be live streamed on SonyLiv app and website.