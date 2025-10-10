France vs Azerbaijan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers: Match Underway

France vs Azerbaijan LIVE Score: Follow live scores and updates from the FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers Group C FRA vs AZE match at the Parc Des Princes right here

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers where France and Azerbaijan go up against each other. France have a perfect record so far with two wins in two matches. Azerbaijan, on the other hand, have two losses in their two matches and are at the bottom of their group while France are leading the group. France are likely to dominate tonight and Azerbaijan will need to be at their best to avoid a big loss. Follow live scores and updates from the FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers Group C FRA vs AZE match at the Parc Des Princes right here
LIVE UPDATES

France vs Azerbaijan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers

KICK OFF!

Match begins at Parc des Princes in Paris.

France have a perfect record so far with two wins in two matches. Azerbaijan, on the other hand, have two losses in their two matches and are at the bottom of their group while France are leading the group.

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers where France and Azerbaijan go up against each other.

