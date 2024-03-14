Football

France Football Squad Announced: Moussa Diaby Gets Recall For Germany, Chile Friendlies

Moussa Diaby last played for France in a Euro 2024 qualifier in March last year. He was selected ahead of emerging Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola

Advertisement
A
Associated Press (AP)
March 14, 2024
March 14, 2024
       
AP
Aston Villa's Moussa Diaby in action during their Europa Conference League, round of 16 first leg match against Ajax at Johan Cruyff ArenA stadium in Amsterdam, Netherlands on March 7, 2024. Photo: AP
info_icon

France recalled Aston Villa forward Moussa Diaby for European Championship warmups against Germany and Chile. (More Football News)

Diaby last played for the national team in Ireland in a Euro 2024 qualifier in March last year.

He was selected ahead of emerging Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, who has made a good impression in his first season with the club.

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot was included despite recently injuring the big toe on his left foot. He resumed training on Monday.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann presents the DFB team's new official European Championship jersey ahead of the international friendly matches against France and The Netherlands during a press conference in Frankfurt, Germany on March 14, 2024. - Boris Roessler/dpa via AP
Germany Football Squad Announced: Julian Nagelsmann Picks Six New Players For Friendlies

BY Associated Press (AP)

World Cup runner-up France hosts Germany on March 23 in Lyon and Chile three days later in Marseille.

Advertisement

At Euro 2024 in Germany, two-time champion France is in Group D with Austria, the Netherlands, and a playoff winner.

France Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (Lens)

Defenders: Jonathan Clauss (Marseille), Lucas Hernandez (Paris Saint-Germain), Théo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Inter Milan), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

Kalvin Phillips has been left out of England’s squad. - Zac Goodwin/PA
England Football Squad Announced: Anthony Gordon, Jarrad Branthwaite Get Maiden Call-Ups

BY Stats Perform

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurélien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain)

Forwards: Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain), Moussa Diaby (Aston Villa), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Randal Kolo Muani (Paris Saint-Germain), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan).

Advertisement
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement