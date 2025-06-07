Finland Vs Netherlands Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: FT
Finland Vs Netherlands Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: H2H
Total matches: 18
Finland won: 3
Netherlands won: 12
Draws: 3
Finland Vs Netherlands Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Form Guide
Finland: L-L-L-W-D
Netherlands: L-W-D-D-L
Finland Vs Netherlands Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Starting XIs
FINLAND XI: Hradecky, Alho, Ivanov, Hoskonen, Uronen, Peltola, Tenho, Lod, Kairinen, Antman, Pohjanpalo.
NETHERLANDS XI: Flekken, Ake, van Dijk, van Hecke, Dumfries, Gravenberch, Reijnders, de Jong, Gakpo, Depay, Frimpong
Finland Vs Netherlands Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Tijjani Reijnders Future
AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders will be one to watch tonight, with his future at San Siro up in the air. Reijnders is reportedly on the verge of signing for Man City and could really boost Guardiola's side at the Club World Cup 2025.
Finland Vs Netherlands Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: NED Start Brightly
The Dutch have the ball in their half and rightly so as Finland sit deep and will look to counter on the break.
Finland Vs Netherlands Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: NED Score
Oh no! Finland weren't hoping for that start as the home team's error allows Memphis Depay to sneak in and score past Lukas Hradecky to give his side a 1-0 lead.
Finland Vs Netherlands Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Another Chance Goes Begging For NED
Liverpool's new recruit Jeremie Frimpong drives in a neat cross from the left and is met by Denzel Dumfries but the Inter Milan defender fires it wide.
Finland Vs Netherlands Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Denzel Dumfries Adds Second Goal
Minutes after missing out on scoring from a header, Denzel Dumfries makes no mistake this time as he buries in the game's second to give Netherlands a 2-0 advantage in Helsinki.
Finland Vs Netherlands Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Ten Mins For HT
We are ten minutes away from half-time and stoppages with Netherlands 2-0 ahead in the game. Finland need a goal before HT to have some say in the game.
Finland Vs Netherlands Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: NED Not Troubled
Approaching half-time and Netherlands are having a field day in Helsinki. The 2-0 margin seems to have flattered the visitors.
Finland Vs Netherlands Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: HT
Finland Vs Netherlands Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Second-half Underway
The Dutch are 2-0 up on the night and Finland have all the work to do if they are to get back in this one.
Finland Vs Netherlands Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: SUBS
NED boss Ronald Koeman makes a change as he subs off booked Van Hecke and brings on Stefan de Vrij.
Finland Vs Netherlands Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Tijjani Reijnders Booked
Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders goes in the book for a reckless challenge and is awarded the yellow card.
Finland Vs Netherlands Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: FIN Tiring
The home team look tired and devoid of ideas against the Dutch. With 70 minutes on the clock, it's hard to guess what will be their next plan of action be.
Finland Vs Netherlands Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: NED Headed To Victory
It seems the Netherlands are on the verge of capturing a superb win over the Finnish.
Finland Vs Netherlands Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Dutch Victory
Win tonight for the Dutch could see them open their account in Group G with a victory.