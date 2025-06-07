Netherlands take on Finland in the European FIFA WC Qualifier. AP Photo/Antonio Calanni

Goals from Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries was enough for the Dutch to secure a 2-0 win against Finland national football team at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers fixture of the European region. Track all the scores and updates from the football qualifying match between Finland & Netherlands in Helsinki, right here

LIVE UPDATES

8 Jun 2025, 02:11:06 am IST Finland Vs Netherlands Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: FT Three points to start our @FIFAWorldCup Qualifying! 🔒🇳🇱#NothingLikeOrange #FINNED pic.twitter.com/in4xGZAL5f — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) June 7, 2025

7 Jun 2025, 10:40:51 pm IST Finland Vs Netherlands Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: H2H Total matches: 18 Finland won: 3 Netherlands won: 12 Draws: 3

7 Jun 2025, 11:07:19 pm IST Finland Vs Netherlands Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Form Guide Finland: L-L-L-W-D Netherlands: L-W-D-D-L

7 Jun 2025, 11:24:51 pm IST Finland Vs Netherlands Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Starting XIs FINLAND XI: Hradecky, Alho, Ivanov, Hoskonen, Uronen, Peltola, Tenho, Lod, Kairinen, Antman, Pohjanpalo. NETHERLANDS XI: Flekken, Ake, van Dijk, van Hecke, Dumfries, Gravenberch, Reijnders, de Jong, Gakpo, Depay, Frimpong

7 Jun 2025, 11:59:06 pm IST Finland Vs Netherlands Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Tijjani Reijnders Future AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders will be one to watch tonight, with his future at San Siro up in the air. Reijnders is reportedly on the verge of signing for Man City and could really boost Guardiola's side at the Club World Cup 2025.

8 Jun 2025, 12:20:49 am IST Finland Vs Netherlands Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: NED Start Brightly The Dutch have the ball in their half and rightly so as Finland sit deep and will look to counter on the break.

8 Jun 2025, 12:25:08 am IST Finland Vs Netherlands Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: NED Score Oh no! Finland weren't hoping for that start as the home team's error allows Memphis Depay to sneak in and score past Lukas Hradecky to give his side a 1-0 lead.

8 Jun 2025, 12:33:15 am IST Finland Vs Netherlands Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Another Chance Goes Begging For NED Liverpool's new recruit Jeremie Frimpong drives in a neat cross from the left and is met by Denzel Dumfries but the Inter Milan defender fires it wide.

8 Jun 2025, 12:43:14 am IST Finland Vs Netherlands Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Denzel Dumfries Adds Second Goal Minutes after missing out on scoring from a header, Denzel Dumfries makes no mistake this time as he buries in the game's second to give Netherlands a 2-0 advantage in Helsinki.

8 Jun 2025, 12:53:48 am IST Finland Vs Netherlands Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Ten Mins For HT We are ten minutes away from half-time and stoppages with Netherlands 2-0 ahead in the game. Finland need a goal before HT to have some say in the game.

8 Jun 2025, 01:01:43 am IST Finland Vs Netherlands Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: NED Not Troubled Approaching half-time and Netherlands are having a field day in Helsinki. The 2-0 margin seems to have flattered the visitors.

8 Jun 2025, 01:07:15 am IST Finland Vs Netherlands Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: HT Solid first half! 👊 #NothingLikeOranje #FINNED pic.twitter.com/eZNc0p3oDD — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) June 7, 2025

8 Jun 2025, 01:22:07 am IST Finland Vs Netherlands Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Second-half Underway The Dutch are 2-0 up on the night and Finland have all the work to do if they are to get back in this one.

8 Jun 2025, 01:28:41 am IST Finland Vs Netherlands Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: SUBS NED boss Ronald Koeman makes a change as he subs off booked Van Hecke and brings on Stefan de Vrij.

8 Jun 2025, 01:36:58 am IST Finland Vs Netherlands Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Tijjani Reijnders Booked Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders goes in the book for a reckless challenge and is awarded the yellow card.

8 Jun 2025, 01:45:12 am IST Finland Vs Netherlands Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: FIN Tiring The home team look tired and devoid of ideas against the Dutch. With 70 minutes on the clock, it's hard to guess what will be their next plan of action be.

8 Jun 2025, 01:54:03 am IST Finland Vs Netherlands Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: NED Headed To Victory It seems the Netherlands are on the verge of capturing a superb win over the Finnish.