Fermin Lopez Praises Spain's Comeback Grit As They Reach Paris Olympics 2024 Final

Fermin Lopez was proud of how Spain managed a "difficult" Olympic Games semi-final against Morocco as they came from behind to beat them 2-1. (Full Olympic Coverage|More Sports News)
Soufiane Rahimi had given Morocco the lead from the penalty spot in the first half, but an inspired second-half performance from Fermin saw him score before assisting Juanlu Sanchez to earn the victory.
In the process, he became the youngest player (21 years and 86 days) to both score and assist in a men's Olympic tournament knockout match since Neymar against Honduras in 2012.
La Roja are into the Olympics final for the second consecutive tournament, having claimed the silver medal in Tokyo after a 2-1 defeat to Brazil in the final.
And Fermin believes Spain deserved to reach the showpiece after their resilient performance in the second half.
"I'm very happy to be in the final of the Olympics. The team deserved it, now we're thinking about the final," Fermin told AS.
"The game was difficult for us, they were putting a lot of pressure on their fans, it was a nice game and I think we deserved the victory.
"I hope I can play in every game. The most important thing is that we have taken a step forward, and we have achieved victory.
"After the break we were ourselves. I always try to help the team, whatever the manager asks of me. I'm very happy with our football and I hope we can win all the medals possible."
Spain will play either France or Egypt in the gold-medal match at the Parc des Princes on Friday.