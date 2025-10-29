FC Goa Vs Inter Kashi Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: IKFC In Search Of First Victory Against FCG

FC Goa Vs Inter Kashi FC Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Catch the play-by-play updates from the second Group B fixture of the day between Goa and Kashi

Rohan Mukherjee
IKFC In Search Of First Victory In AIFF Super Cup 2025 Against FCG
Inter Kashi's Matija Babovic celebrates with Aritra Das after scoring against Bengaluru FC in the Kalinga Super Cup 2025. | Photo: X / InterKashi
Hello and a very warm welcome to the live coverage of the AIFF Super Cup Group B match between FC Goa and Inter Kashi at the GMC Bambolim Stadium. This will be the second match of the day after Jamshedpur FC's 2-2 draw against table toppers NorthEast United FC. Inter Kashi, who drew their opening match against the Highlanders 2-2, will be aiming to win their first game of the tournament against an FC Goa side that won 2-0 against Jamshedpur on matchday 1. Follow the live scores and updates from the FC Goa Vs Inter Kashi FC match right here.
FC Goa Vs Inter Kashi FC Live Score: Hello There!

Good Evening and welcome to the live coverage of the Group B AIFF Super Cup match between FC Goa and Inter Kashi at the GMC Bambolim Stadium. Stay tuned for the build-up, team sheets and scores as the match begins.

