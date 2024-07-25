Spain's Benat Turrientes reacts with supporters in the stands following the men's group C match between Uzbekistan and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Uzbekistan players react to their supporters following the men's group C match between Uzbekistan and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Spain's Marc Pubill and Uzbekistan's Abbosbek Fayzullaev, right, battle for the ball the men's group C match between Uzbekistan and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Uzbekistan's head coach Timur Kapadze gestures during the men's group C match between Uzbekistan and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Spain's Fermin Lopez, centre, competes for the ball with Uzbekistan's Abbosbek Fayzullaev and Uzbekistan's Ibrokhimkhalil Yuldoshev, right, during ethe men's group C match between Uzbekistan and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Uzbekistan's Khusniddin Alikulov takes a free kick during the men's group C match between Uzbekistan and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Spain's goalkeeper Arnau Tenas fails to stop a penalty from Uzbekistan's Eldor Shomurodov the men's group C match between Uzbekistan and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Uzbekistan's Abdukodir Khusanov, left, an dSpain's Alex Baena compete for the ball during the men's group C match between Uzbekistan and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Spain's Marc Pubill, right, scores his team's first goal during the men's group C match between Uzbekistan and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Uzbekistan fans react during the men's group C match between Uzbekistan and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.