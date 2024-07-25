Football

ESP 2-1 UZB, Football At Paris Olympics: Uzbekistan Lose Match, Win Hearts - In Pics

Debutants Uzbekistan put up a strong performance against football powerhouse Spain before going down 1-2 at their Paris Olympic Games 2024 opener on Wednesday (July 24). The first goal of the Paris Games was scored by Spain right back Marc Pubill in the 29th minute. Uzbekistan captain Eldor Shomurodov equalized with a penalty late in the first half, drawing wild celebrations from Uzbekistan fans. Sergio Gomez later scored Spain's winner in the 62nd minute.