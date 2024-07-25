Football

ESP 2-1 UZB, Football At Paris Olympics: Uzbekistan Lose Match, Win Hearts - In Pics

Debutants Uzbekistan put up a strong performance against football powerhouse Spain before going down 1-2 at their Paris Olympic Games 2024 opener on Wednesday (July 24). The first goal of the Paris Games was scored by Spain right back Marc Pubill in the 29th minute. Uzbekistan captain Eldor Shomurodov equalized with a penalty late in the first half, drawing wild celebrations from Uzbekistan fans. Sergio Gomez later scored Spain's winner in the 62nd minute.

Spain's Benat Turrientes reacts with supporters | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Spain's Benat Turrientes reacts with supporters in the stands following the men's group C match between Uzbekistan and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

2/10
Uzbekistan players react to their supporters after match against Spain
Uzbekistan players react to their supporters after match against Spain | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Uzbekistan players react to their supporters following the men's group C match between Uzbekistan and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

3/10
Marc Pubill and Abbosbek Fayzullaev battle for the ball
Marc Pubill and Abbosbek Fayzullaev battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Spain's Marc Pubill and Uzbekistan's Abbosbek Fayzullaev, right, battle for the ball the men's group C match between Uzbekistan and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

4/10
Uzbekistans head coach Timur Kapadze
Uzbekistan's head coach Timur Kapadze | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Uzbekistan's head coach Timur Kapadze gestures during the men's group C match between Uzbekistan and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

5/10
Fermin Lopez competes for the ball with Uzbekistan players
Fermin Lopez competes for the ball with Uzbekistan players | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Spain's Fermin Lopez, centre, competes for the ball with Uzbekistan's Abbosbek Fayzullaev and Uzbekistan's Ibrokhimkhalil Yuldoshev, right, during ethe men's group C match between Uzbekistan and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

6/10
Khusniddin Alikulov takes a free kick against Spain
Khusniddin Alikulov takes a free kick against Spain | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Uzbekistan's Khusniddin Alikulov takes a free kick during the men's group C match between Uzbekistan and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

7/10
Spains goalkeeper fails to stop a penalty
Spain's goalkeeper fails to stop a penalty | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Spain's goalkeeper Arnau Tenas fails to stop a penalty from Uzbekistan's Eldor Shomurodov the men's group C match between Uzbekistan and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

8/10
Abdukodir Khusanov and Alex Baena compete for the ball
Abdukodir Khusanov and Alex Baena compete for the ball | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Uzbekistan's Abdukodir Khusanov, left, an dSpain's Alex Baena compete for the ball during the men's group C match between Uzbekistan and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

9/10
Marc Pubill scores a goal against Uzbekistan
Marc Pubill scores a goal against Uzbekistan | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Spain's Marc Pubill, right, scores his team's first goal during the men's group C match between Uzbekistan and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

10/10
Uzbekistan fans during match against Spain
Uzbekistan fans during match against Spain | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Uzbekistan fans react during the men's group C match between Uzbekistan and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

