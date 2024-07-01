Football

ESP 4-1 GEO, Euro 2024: Spain Come From Behind To Set Up Big Quarterfinal Clash With Germany

An early goal did not come in the way of a Germany-Spain quarterfinal clash as La Roja thrashed Georgia 4-1 in the round of 16 match at the Euro 2024. Georgia who had just defeated Portugal 2-0 got the lead thanks to Le Normand's own goal but the scoreline soon changed. Midfielders Rodri and Fabián Ruiz gave Spain the lead and strikes from Nico Williams and Dani OImo completed the thrashing. Spain will now meet Germany in the quarterfinal.

UEFA Euro 2024: Spain vs Georgia | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Spain's players react at the end of a round of sixteen match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament against Georgia in Cologne, Germany. Spain won the game 4-1.

2/10
Dani Olmo celebrates after scoring Spains 4th goal against Georgia
Dani Olmo celebrates after scoring Spain's 4th goal against Georgia | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Spain's Dani Olmo celebrates after scoring his side's 4th goal against Georgia during a round of sixteen match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

3/10
Spains Nico Williams celebrates after scoring a goal
Spain's Nico Williams celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Spain's Nico Williams celebrates after scoring his side's 3rd goal against Georgia during a round of sixteen match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

4/10
Georgias Giorgi Kochorashvili
Georgia's Giorgi Kochorashvili | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Georgia's Giorgi Kochorashvili watches the ball during a round of sixteen match between Spain and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

5/10
Fabian Ruiz celebrates after scoring Spains second goal
Fabian Ruiz celebrates after scoring Spain's second goal | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Spain's Fabian Ruiz celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during a round of sixteen match between Spain and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

6/10
Rodri celebrates after scoring Spains opening goal
Rodri celebrates after scoring Spain's opening goal | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru

Spain's Rodri celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a round of sixteen match against Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

7/10
Georgias Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates a goal
Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates a goal | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates after Spain's Robin Le Normand, left, scored an own goal past Spain's goalkeeper Unai Simon, right, during a round of sixteen match between Spain and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

8/10
Spains Robin Le Normand scores a own goal
Spain's Robin Le Normand scores a own goal | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Spain's Robin Le Normand, left, grimaces as he deflects a ball into his own net past Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia during a round of sixteen match between Spain and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

9/10
Robin Le Normand competes for the ball with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Robin Le Normand competes for the ball with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru

Spain's Robin Le Normand competes for the ball with Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia during a round of sixteen match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

10/10
Otar Kakabadze challenges Marc Cucurella
Otar Kakabadze challenges Marc Cucurella | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Georgia's Otar Kakabadze, left, challenges Spain's Marc Cucurella during a round of sixteen match between Spain and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.

