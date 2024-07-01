Spain's players react at the end of a round of sixteen match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament against Georgia in Cologne, Germany. Spain won the game 4-1.
Spain's Dani Olmo celebrates after scoring his side's 4th goal against Georgia during a round of sixteen match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.
Spain's Nico Williams celebrates after scoring his side's 3rd goal against Georgia during a round of sixteen match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.
Georgia's Giorgi Kochorashvili watches the ball during a round of sixteen match between Spain and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.
Spain's Fabian Ruiz celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during a round of sixteen match between Spain and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.
Spain's Rodri celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a round of sixteen match against Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.
Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates after Spain's Robin Le Normand, left, scored an own goal past Spain's goalkeeper Unai Simon, right, during a round of sixteen match between Spain and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.
Spain's Robin Le Normand, left, grimaces as he deflects a ball into his own net past Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia during a round of sixteen match between Spain and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.
Spain's Robin Le Normand competes for the ball with Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia during a round of sixteen match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.
Georgia's Otar Kakabadze, left, challenges Spain's Marc Cucurella during a round of sixteen match between Spain and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany.