ESP 4-1 GEO, Euro 2024: Spain Come From Behind To Set Up Big Quarterfinal Clash With Germany

An early goal did not come in the way of a Germany-Spain quarterfinal clash as La Roja thrashed Georgia 4-1 in the round of 16 match at the Euro 2024. Georgia who had just defeated Portugal 2-0 got the lead thanks to Le Normand's own goal but the scoreline soon changed. Midfielders Rodri and Fabián Ruiz gave Spain the lead and strikes from Nico Williams and Dani OImo completed the thrashing. Spain will now meet Germany in the quarterfinal.