Football

ESP 2-1 ENG, Euro 2024 Final: Spain Edge England To Win Record Fourth Trophy - In Pics

Spain relied on a late winner from Mikel Oyarzabal to edge past England 2-1 in a thrilling grand finale of European Championship 2024, in Berlin on Monday (July 15). Oyarzabal's 86th-minute goal out Spain on the cusp of victory after Cole Palmer's 73rd-minute strike had cancelled out Nico Williams' 47th-minute opener. La Roja thus lifted the Euros trophy for a record fourth time, eclipsing Germany as the team with the most titles. England, on the other hand, continued to be trophyless since their 1966 World Cup triumph.