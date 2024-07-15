Spain's players pose with the trophy after winning the final match against England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Spain's Alvaro Morata lifts the trophy after winning the final match against England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Spain's Lamine Yamal, left, and Nico Williams celebrate at the podium during the final match against England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
King Felipe VI of Spain, center, congratulates to Lamine Yamal at the end of the final match against England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Spain's Lamine Yamal poses for a photo at the end of the final match against England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
England's manager Gareth Southgate passes walk next to the trophy at the end of the final match against Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
England's players react at the end of the final match against Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
England's Cole Palmer, bottom, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal against Spain during the final match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Spain's Nico Williams, top, celebrates after scoring the opening goal against England during the final match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Spain's Marc Cucurella, left, and England's Bukayo Saka vie for the ball during the final match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
England's Jude Bellingham, right, and Spain's Fabian Ruiz battle for the ball during the final match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.
Spain's Lamine Yamal, right, and England's Luke Shaw battle for the ball during the final match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.