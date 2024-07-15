Football

ESP 2-1 ENG, Euro 2024 Final: Spain Edge England To Win Record Fourth Trophy - In Pics

Spain relied on a late winner from Mikel Oyarzabal to edge past England 2-1 in a thrilling grand finale of European Championship 2024, in Berlin on Monday (July 15). Oyarzabal's 86th-minute goal out Spain on the cusp of victory after Cole Palmer's 73rd-minute strike had cancelled out Nico Williams' 47th-minute opener. La Roja thus lifted the Euros trophy for a record fourth time, eclipsing Germany as the team with the most titles. England, on the other hand, continued to be trophyless since their 1966 World Cup triumph.

Euro 2024 Final: Spain won the game 2-1. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

Spain's players pose with the trophy after winning the final match against England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

2/12
Spains Alvaro Morata lifts the trophy
Spain's Alvaro Morata lifts the trophy | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

Spain's Alvaro Morata lifts the trophy after winning the final match against England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

3/12
Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams
Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

Spain's Lamine Yamal, left, and Nico Williams celebrate at the podium during the final match against England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

4/12
King Felipe VI of Spain congratulates to Lamine Yamal
King Felipe VI of Spain congratulates to Lamine Yamal | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

King Felipe VI of Spain, center, congratulates to Lamine Yamal at the end of the final match against England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

5/12
Spains Lamine Yamal
Spain's Lamine Yamal | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

Spain's Lamine Yamal poses for a photo at the end of the final match against England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

6/12
Englands manager Gareth Southgate
England's manager Gareth Southgate | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

England's manager Gareth Southgate passes walk next to the trophy at the end of the final match against Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

7/12
Englands players react at the end of the final match
England's players react at the end of the final match | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

England's players react at the end of the final match against Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

8/12
Englands Cole Palmer celebrates after scoring a goal
England's Cole Palmer celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

England's Cole Palmer, bottom, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal against Spain during the final match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

9/12
Nico Williams celebrates after scoring a goal against England
Nico Williams celebrates after scoring a goal against England | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

Spain's Nico Williams, top, celebrates after scoring the opening goal against England during the final match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

10/12
Marc Cucurella and Bukayo Saka vie for the ball
Marc Cucurella and Bukayo Saka vie for the ball | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

Spain's Marc Cucurella, left, and England's Bukayo Saka vie for the ball during the final match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

11/12
Jude Bellingham and Fabian Ruiz battle for the ball
Jude Bellingham and Fabian Ruiz battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

England's Jude Bellingham, right, and Spain's Fabian Ruiz battle for the ball during the final match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

12/12
Lamine Yamal and Luke Shaw battle for the ball
Lamine Yamal and Luke Shaw battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

Spain's Lamine Yamal, right, and England's Luke Shaw battle for the ball during the final match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany.

