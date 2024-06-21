Football

ESP 1-0 ITA, Euro 2024: Spain Earn Dominating Win Over Italy - In Pics

Spain earned a comfortable 1-0 victory over defending champions Italy in the Group B clash at Euro 2024. Though the scoreline does not reflect it, Spain thoroughly dominated the game right from the opening whistle but could only strike once that too via an own goal. Spain could not find the back of the net but totally controlled the game letting Italy shoot just four times and only once on target. The defeat ended Italy's 10-match unbeaten run in the Euros.

UEFA Euro 2024: Spain vs Italy | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Spain players acknowledge fans after a Group B match between Spain and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

1/9
Italys Mattia Zaccagni reacts after the match
Italy's Mattia Zaccagni reacts after the match | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Italy's Mattia Zaccagni reacts after a play during a Group B match between Spain and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

2/9
Nico Williams challenges for the ball with Giovanni Di Lorenzo
Nico Williams challenges for the ball with Giovanni Di Lorenzo | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru

Spain's Nico Williams, right, challenges for the ball with Italy's Giovanni Di Lorenzo during a Group B match between Spain and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

3/9
Spain players celebrate a own goal by Italys Riccardo Calafiori
Spain players celebrate a own goal by Italy's Riccardo Calafiori | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Spain's Alvaro Morata (7), Dani Carvajal, center, and Lamine Yamal (19) celebrate after an own goal by Italy's Riccardo Calafiori during a Group B match between Spain and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

4/9
Italys Riccardo Calafiori (5) scores an own goal
Italy's Riccardo Calafiori (5) scores an own goal | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Italy's Riccardo Calafiori (5) scores an own goal during a Group B match between Spain and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

5/9
Spains head coach Luis de la Fuente
Spain's head coach Luis de la Fuente | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Spain's head coach Luis de la Fuente gestures during a Group B match between Spain and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

6/9
Federico Chiesa and Marc Cucurella battle for the ball
Federico Chiesa and Marc Cucurella battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Italy's Federico Chiesa (14) and Spain's Marc Cucurella battle for the ball during a Group B match between Spain and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

7/9
Nico Williams reaches for the ball behind Davide Frattesi
Nico Williams reaches for the ball behind Davide Frattesi | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Spain's Nico Williams, left, reaches for the ball behind Italy's Davide Frattesi during a Group B match between Spain and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

8/9
Lorenzo Pellegrini challenges for the ball with Lamine Yamal
Lorenzo Pellegrini challenges for the ball with Lamine Yamal | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru

Italy's Lorenzo Pellegrini, left, challenges for the ball with Spain's Lamine Yamal during a Group B match between Spain and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

9/9
Italy coach Luciano Spalletti
Italy coach Luciano Spalletti | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti yells from the bench during a Group B match between Spain and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

