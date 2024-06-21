Football

ESP 1-0 ITA, Euro 2024: Spain Earn Dominating Win Over Italy - In Pics

Spain earned a comfortable 1-0 victory over defending champions Italy in the Group B clash at Euro 2024. Though the scoreline does not reflect it, Spain thoroughly dominated the game right from the opening whistle but could only strike once that too via an own goal. Spain could not find the back of the net but totally controlled the game letting Italy shoot just four times and only once on target. The defeat ended Italy's 10-match unbeaten run in the Euros.