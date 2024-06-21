Spain players acknowledge fans after a Group B match between Spain and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
Italy's Mattia Zaccagni reacts after a play during a Group B match between Spain and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
Spain's Nico Williams, right, challenges for the ball with Italy's Giovanni Di Lorenzo during a Group B match between Spain and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
Spain's Alvaro Morata (7), Dani Carvajal, center, and Lamine Yamal (19) celebrate after an own goal by Italy's Riccardo Calafiori during a Group B match between Spain and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
Italy's Riccardo Calafiori (5) scores an own goal during a Group B match between Spain and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
Spain's head coach Luis de la Fuente gestures during a Group B match between Spain and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
Italy's Federico Chiesa (14) and Spain's Marc Cucurella battle for the ball during a Group B match between Spain and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
Spain's Nico Williams, left, reaches for the ball behind Italy's Davide Frattesi during a Group B match between Spain and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
Italy's Lorenzo Pellegrini, left, challenges for the ball with Spain's Lamine Yamal during a Group B match between Spain and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
Italy coach Luciano Spalletti yells from the bench during a Group B match between Spain and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.