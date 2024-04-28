Football

EPL: Liverpool Draw At West Ham To Dent Their Title Hopes - In Pics

Liverpool conceded Michail Antonio’s late equalizer in a 2-2 draw with West Ham on Saturday that further dented the Premier League title hopes of Jurgen Klopp’s team. Liverpool is limping to the finish line in Klopp’s final season in charge, recording just one win in its past five league games. Antonio’s header in the 77th minute at London Stadium tied the game after Andy Robertson’s goal made it 1-1 early in the second half and Tomas Soucek’s own-goal put Liverpool ahead. The draw kept Liverpool in third place, two points behind leader Arsenal, which has a game in hand. Second-place Manchester City is one point ahead of Liverpool and has two games in hand over Klopp’s team.

EPL 2023-24: Liverpool vs West Ham Photo: @FabrizioRomano/Twitter
1/9
EPL 2023-24: Liverpool vs West Ham
EPL 2023-24: Liverpool vs West Ham | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah applauds at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at London stadium in London. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.

2/9
EPL 2023-24: Liverpool vs West Ham
EPL 2023-24: Liverpool vs West Ham | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp waves to the crowd at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at London stadium in London.EPL 2023-24: Liverpool vs West Ham

3/9
EPL 2023-24: Liverpool vs West Ham
EPL 2023-24: Liverpool vs West Ham | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, and West Ham's Lucas Paqueta battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at London stadium in London.

4/9
EPL 2023-24: Liverpool vs West Ham
EPL 2023-24: Liverpool vs West Ham | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, right, goes with the ball challenged by West Ham's James Ward-Prowse during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at London stadium in London.

5/9
EPL 2023-24: Liverpool vs West Ham
EPL 2023-24: Liverpool vs West Ham | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Liverpool's Luis Diaz, center, shoots in an attempt to score during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at London stadium in London.

6/9
EPL 2023-24: Liverpool vs West Ham
EPL 2023-24: Liverpool vs West Ham | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

West Ham's goalkeeper Alphonse Areola blocks a goal attempt by Liverpool's Darwin Nunez during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at London stadium in London.

7/9
EPL 2023-24: Liverpool vs West Ham
EPL 2023-24: Liverpool vs West Ham | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah attempts to score as West Ham's goalkeeper Alphonse Areola makes a save during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at London stadium in London.

8/9
EPL 2023-24: Liverpool vs West Ham
EPL 2023-24: Liverpool vs West Ham | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

West Ham's Michail Antonio, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at London stadium in London.

9/9
EPL 2023-24: Liverpool vs West Ham
EPL 2023-24: Liverpool vs West Ham | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, center, celebrates with teammates after West Ham's Tomas Soucek scored an own goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at London stadium in London.

