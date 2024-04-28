Football

EPL: Liverpool Draw At West Ham To Dent Their Title Hopes - In Pics

Liverpool conceded Michail Antonio’s late equalizer in a 2-2 draw with West Ham on Saturday that further dented the Premier League title hopes of Jurgen Klopp’s team. Liverpool is limping to the finish line in Klopp’s final season in charge, recording just one win in its past five league games. Antonio’s header in the 77th minute at London Stadium tied the game after Andy Robertson’s goal made it 1-1 early in the second half and Tomas Soucek’s own-goal put Liverpool ahead. The draw kept Liverpool in third place, two points behind leader Arsenal, which has a game in hand. Second-place Manchester City is one point ahead of Liverpool and has two games in hand over Klopp’s team.