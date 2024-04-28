EPL: Liverpool Draw At West Ham To Dent Their Title Hopes - In Pics

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah applauds at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at London stadium in London. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp waves to the crowd at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at London stadium in London.EPL 2023-24: Liverpool vs West Ham
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, and West Ham's Lucas Paqueta battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at London stadium in London.
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, right, goes with the ball challenged by West Ham's James Ward-Prowse during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at London stadium in London.
Liverpool's Luis Diaz, center, shoots in an attempt to score during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at London stadium in London.
West Ham's goalkeeper Alphonse Areola blocks a goal attempt by Liverpool's Darwin Nunez during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at London stadium in London.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah attempts to score as West Ham's goalkeeper Alphonse Areola makes a save during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at London stadium in London.
West Ham's Michail Antonio, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at London stadium in London.
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, center, celebrates with teammates after West Ham's Tomas Soucek scored an own goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at London stadium in London.