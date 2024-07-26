Arne Slot is keen to work with the current Liverpool squad before rushing to make any signings ahead of his first season in charge at Anfield. (More Football News)
Liverpool are one of only two Premier League sides yet to conduct any business in the transfer window, along with Fulham, who are expected to soon bring Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe to Craven Cottage.
Concern over a lack of transfer activity remains rife among some Reds supporters as they look to improve on their third-place finish last season and close the gap to both Manchester City and Arsenal.
However, Slot explained the lack of incomings and his ongoing discussions with Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes, saying: "The first aim is to work with these players.
"There is an important line at the club that young players come through.
"Our standards are really high when it comes to bringing in new players. Of course, Richard and I are trying to improve the squad where possible."
Liverpool are continuing their pre-season preparations in the United States, with Slot naming Mohamed Salah among his 28-man squad for the three fixtures.
The Reds face Real Betis in Pittsburgh on Saturday, before taking on Manchester United and Arsenal, but left-back Andy Robertson is expected to play no part Stateside.
Scotland international Robertson returned to Kirkby last week but did not feature in the pre-season defeat against Preston North End.
The 30-year-old is almost certain to miss all three games as he continues to recover from an ongoing injury he carried during Scotland's woeful Euro 2024 campaign.
"He is not fully fit yet. But we are expecting him at the end of the tour – maybe just after the tour – to be fully fit again," Slot added.
"He took a small injury into the Euros and afterwards he had to recover from that after playing those games. But we will expect him back after our tour – he joined us over here."
Slot was also asked about the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has one year remaining on his current deal and has reportedly garnered interest from Real Madrid.
When probed about the 25-year-old's future, Slot provided a response that echoed predecessor Jurgen Klopp.
"My answer would probably be a bit boring and I think it's the same answer you've heard for the last five, six or seven years," said Slot. "Contract situations are not discussed at this place. Keep trying, I would say!"