Football

English Premier League: Slot Keen To Work With Current Liverpool Squad Amid Transfer Concerns

Arne Slot is keen to work with the current Liverpool squad before rushing to make any signings ahead of his first season in charge at Anfield

Arne Slot At Liverpool practice session
Arne Slot has said he would be surprised if Liverpool do not bring in any players in during the transfer window
info_icon

Arne Slot is keen to work with the current Liverpool squad before rushing to make any signings ahead of his first season in charge at Anfield. (More Football News)

Liverpool are one of only two Premier League sides yet to conduct any business in the transfer window, along with Fulham, who are expected to soon bring Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe to Craven Cottage.

Concern over a lack of transfer activity remains rife among some Reds supporters as they look to improve on their third-place finish last season and close the gap to both Manchester City and Arsenal. 

However, Slot explained the lack of incomings and his ongoing discussions with Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes, saying: "The first aim is to work with these players.

"There is an important line at the club that young players come through.

"Our standards are really high when it comes to bringing in new players. Of course, Richard and I are trying to improve the squad where possible."

Liverpool are continuing their pre-season preparations in the United States, with Slot naming Mohamed Salah among his 28-man squad for the three fixtures.

The Reds face Real Betis in Pittsburgh on Saturday, before taking on Manchester United and Arsenal, but left-back Andy Robertson is expected to play no part Stateside.

Scotland international Robertson returned to Kirkby last week but did not feature in the pre-season defeat against Preston North End.

The 30-year-old is almost certain to miss all three games as he continues to recover from an ongoing injury he carried during Scotland's woeful Euro 2024 campaign. 

"He is not fully fit yet. But we are expecting him at the end of the tour – maybe just after the tour – to be fully fit again," Slot added. 

"He took a small injury into the Euros and afterwards he had to recover from that after playing those games. But we will expect him back after our tour – he joined us over here."

Slot was also asked about the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has one year remaining on his current deal and has reportedly garnered interest from Real Madrid.

When probed about the 25-year-old's future, Slot provided a response that echoed predecessor Jurgen Klopp.

"My answer would probably be a bit boring and I think it's the same answer you've heard for the last five, six or seven years," said Slot. "Contract situations are not discussed at this place. Keep trying, I would say!"

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Injured Thushara Ruled Out Of T20Is, Madushanka Named As Replacement
  2. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: England Captain Stokes Backs Electric Wood To Break 100mph
  3. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: Ben Stokes Confident Opportunities Will Come Fast Bowlers' Way
  4. Samit Dravid: Former India Head Coach's Son Bags Mysuru Warriors Deal In Karnataka's Domestic T20 Tournament
  5. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gambhir Is Clear In His Intent And Communication, Says New White-Ball Vice Captain Gill
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Slot Keen To Work With Current Liverpool Squad Amid Transfer Concerns
  2. Bundesliga: Sesko Opts For Leipzig Stay Over Arsenal, Manchester United Move
  3. Indian Super League: Jamshedpur FC Sign Spanish Striker Javi Hernandez
  4. English Premier League: Brentford Record Signing Igor Thiago Suffers Meniscus Injury
  5. Ligue 1: Strasbourg Appoint Rosenior As New Head Coach After Vieira Exit
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
  3. Prague Open 2024: Linette, Frech To Warm-Up For Olympics With First All-Polish WTA Final
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Withdraws From Singles As Focus Shifts To Doubles
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber To Retire From Professional Tennis After The Games
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Schools, Colleges Closed In Thane, Raigad Due To Heavy Rains; Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams Postponed
  2. 'Reputation Of Advocates Decreasing': Madras HC Shocked After Lawyer Seeks Protection For Brothel
  3. NEET Paper Leak: 'Mastermind' Colluded With Hazaribagh School Principal & Vice Principal, Reveals CBI
  4. India Tiwa Festival: Tiwa Tribe And Wanchuwa 2024 | In Pics
  5. All Countries Have 'Freedom Of Choice': India Responds To US Criticism On Close Ties With Russia
Entertainment News
  1. 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' To Arrive On OTT: Here's When And Where To Watch Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer
  2. R Madhavan Buys New Property In BKC, Mumbai Worth THIS Whopping Amount-Report
  3. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': JioCinema Files Complaint Against 'Doctored' Clip Featuring Armaan Malik and Kritika
  4. Entertainment News 25 July Highlights: Bobby Deol Reportedly Joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' As Antagonist
  5. Throwback Thursday: 'Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds Once Played The Role Of A Mahatma Gandhi Follower
US News
  1. Apothecary Diaries Manga Artist Nekokuragem Sentenced For Major Tax Evasion | What This Means For The Series' Future
  2. Was Donald Trump Shot? FBI Director 'Doubtful' Over Bullet Graze Or Shrapnel
  3. Celine Dion And Lady Gaga To Perform At Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
  4. Oregon Fire Becomes Largest Blaze In The US
  5. Mass Protests Erupt In Washington Against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Visit | In Pics
World News
  1. Apothecary Diaries Manga Artist Nekokuragem Sentenced For Major Tax Evasion | What This Means For The Series' Future
  2. Was Donald Trump Shot? FBI Director 'Doubtful' Over Bullet Graze Or Shrapnel
  3. No Return Date For Sunita Williams' Boeing Starliner At ISS, Says NASA
  4. Celine Dion And Lady Gaga To Perform At Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
  5. Denmark's Queen Mary Hit By Electric Scooter In Greenland | Caught On Cam
Latest Stories
  1. NEET 2024 Revised Scorecards Soon on exams.nta.ac.in | How To Download NEET UG Result
  2. Rashtrapati Bhavan's Durbar, Ashok Hall Renamed 'Ganatantra Mandap', 'Ashok Mandap'
  3. Bhuvan Bam Opens Up About Losing His Parents To COVID-19: Still Unable To Process This Feeling
  4. UK: Police Officer Filmed Kicking, Stomping On Man's Head At Manchester Airport
  5. Entertainment News 25 July Highlights: Bobby Deol Reportedly Joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' As Antagonist
  6. Pune Rains: 4 Dead, Schools Shut, People Advised To Stay In; CM Shinde Says Will Airlift People If Needed
  7. Weather News: Red Alert In Mumbai, Schools Closed; NDRF In Pune For Rescue | Highlights, July 25
  8. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Batra Plays Teen Hursey In Opener - Check Full Table Tennis Draw