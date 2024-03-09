Mohun Bagan hold the bragging rights in the Indian Super League's Kolkata derby. They are yet to lose against their arch-rivals East Bengal in seven meetings, winning six of those. Photo: Screengrab (ISL)

Mohun Bagan hold the bragging rights in the Indian Super League's Kolkata derby. They are yet to lose against their arch-rivals East Bengal in seven meetings, winning six of those. Photo: Screengrab (ISL)