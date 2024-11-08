East Bengal FC are set to host Mohammedan Sporting in a matchday 8 game of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday. (More Football News)
East Bengal's poor run this season has put them at the bottom of the points table with six losses in as many games. Their opponent, Mohammedan Sporting, are just one place above them with only one win and a draw in six matches in the ISL 2024-25.
Carles Cuadrat, the former East Bengal FC head coach was sacked after a poor start of the season. Then Bino George took the charge as an interim head coach for two games but they still remain winless. Oscar Bruzon is the new head coach of the franchise but he has also been unable to change the fortune.
As two teams who are at the bottom of the table are set to meet in Kolkata on Saturday, East Bengal will be keen to end their winless streak in front of the home crowd.
East Bengal FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting, Head-To-Head
East Bengal FC and Mohammedan Sporting both teams have a rich history and have played against each other 22 times across all competitions. East Bengal have won 13 whereas Mohammedan Sporting have won five games. The rest of the matches ended in a draw.
Total matches played - 22
East Bengal FC won - 13
Mohammedan Sporting won - 5
Draw - 4
East Bengal FC vs Mohammedan Sporting ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details
When will the East Bengal FC vs Mohammedan Sporting, ISL 2024-25 match be played?
The East Bengal FC vs Mohammedan Sporting, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Saturday, November 9 at 7:30 pm IST at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
Where will the East Bengal FC vs Mohammedan Sporting, ISL 2024-25 match be live-streamed and telecast?
The East Bengal FC vs Mohammedan Sporting, ISL 2024-25 match can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.