Football

East Bengal FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting, Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch

East Bengal FC host Mohammedan Sporting in an ISL 2024-25 match on Saturday in Kolkata. Here are the live-streaming, head-to-head records and other details of the EBFC Vs MDSC football match

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
east bengal players X east bengal fc
East Bengal FC player during a practice session before a match against Mohammedan Sporting in the ISL 2024-25. Photo: X | East Bengal FC
info_icon

East Bengal FC are set to host Mohammedan Sporting in a matchday 8 game of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday. (More Football News)

East Bengal's poor run this season has put them at the bottom of the points table with six losses in as many games. Their opponent, Mohammedan Sporting, are just one place above them with only one win and a draw in six matches in the ISL 2024-25.

Carles Cuadrat, the former East Bengal FC head coach was sacked after a poor start of the season. Then Bino George took the charge as an interim head coach for two games but they still remain winless. Oscar Bruzon is the new head coach of the franchise but he has also been unable to change the fortune.

As two teams who are at the bottom of the table are set to meet in Kolkata on Saturday, East Bengal will be keen to end their winless streak in front of the home crowd.

Chennaiyin FC players during an Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 match. - Photo: X | Chennaiyin FC
Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC, Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

East Bengal FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting, Head-To-Head

East Bengal FC and Mohammedan Sporting both teams have a rich history and have played against each other 22 times across all competitions. East Bengal have won 13 whereas Mohammedan Sporting have won five games. The rest of the matches ended in a draw.

Total matches played - 22

East Bengal FC won - 13

Mohammedan Sporting won - 5

Draw - 4

East Bengal FC vs Mohammedan Sporting ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details

When will the East Bengal FC vs Mohammedan Sporting, ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The East Bengal FC vs Mohammedan Sporting, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Saturday, November 9 at 7:30 pm IST at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Where will the East Bengal FC vs Mohammedan Sporting, ISL 2024-25 match be live-streamed and telecast?

The East Bengal FC vs Mohammedan Sporting, ISL 2024-25 match can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI, Live Score: Saim Ayub Dismissed For 82 But Visitors Inch Towards Victory | PAK - 140/1 (22 Overs); AUS - 163
  2. India A Vs Australia A, 2nd Unofficial Test: KL Rahul's 'Brain Fade' Moment Stuns Internet - WATCH
  3. UAE Vs NED, ICC CWC League Two 2023-27, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Match 47
  4. Patil Reveals Chappell's Attempt To Bring Aussie Culture To Team India In Autobiography
  5. AUS Vs PAK: Rizwan, Zampa Involved In A Hilarious Conversation At Adelaide Oval - Watch
Football News
  1. East Bengal FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting, Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch
  2. Chennaiyin FC Vs Mumbai City FC, Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch
  3. Galatasaray Vs Tottenham: Osimhen Scores A Brace In Narrow Win - In Pics
  4. Chelsea Vs FC Noah: Blues Thump Armenian Club At Stamford Bridge - In Pics
  5. Man United Vs PAOK: Diallo Shines As Red Devils Win At Old Trafford - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals 2024: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Coco Gauff To Enter Semi-Finals
  2. WTA Finals 2024: Iga Swiatek Shocked By Early Exit, Despite Dominating Daria Kasatkina In Riyadh
  3. Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Draw, Schedule, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. ATP Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Groups, Schedule, Prize Money And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. ATP Finals 2024 Preview: Alcaraz, Sinner Set To Feature As Djokovic Withdraws
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Guide: Schedule, Format, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UP Women Commission Proposes Ban On Men Tailoring Women's Clothes | Know Why
  2. Salman Khan Receives Another Threat From Bishnoi Gang Over Song Lyrics
  3. Day In Pics: November 08, 2024
  4. J&K Assembly Sees Third Day Of Chaos On Article 370; BJP MLAs Hold Parallel Session In Protest
  5. SC Overrules 1967 Verdict, Sets Criteria For AMU’s Minority Status
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  2. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  3. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  4. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  5. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
World News
  1. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  2. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
  3. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  4. Canada Orders Dissolution Of TikTok's Business Without Blocking Access
  5. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
Latest Stories
  1. Man United Vs PAOK: Diallo Shines As Red Devils Win At Old Trafford - In Pics
  2. Contradiction, Your Honour: The Legacy Of Justice Chandrachud
  3. Amid Jharkhand's Hindutva Vs Adivasi Identity Battle, A New 'Other' Emerges
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 8, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
  6. Two Village Defence Guards Killed By Militants In J&K's Kishtwar
  7. WI Vs ENG: Alzarri Joseph Suspended For Two Matches Over On-Field Dispute With Captain
  8. Afghanistan Cricketer Mohammad Nabi Set To Hang Up His Boots After ICC Champions Trophy 2025