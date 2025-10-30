Ligue 1 2025/26: Injury Blow For PSG As Star Player Desire Doue Sidelined For Several Weeks

PSG forward Desire Doue, who was the Man of the match in the Champions League final earlier this year, has been sidelined for several weeks due to a right thigh injury

Ligue 1 2025/26: Injury Blow For PSG As Star Performer Desire Doue Sidelined For Several Weeks
Paris Saint-Germain's Desire Doue File Photo
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Desire Doue set for a lengthy spell out of action

  • Doue sustained a right thigh injury

  • The UEFA Champions League Final Man of the Match curse continues

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that Desire Doue will be sidelined for "several weeks" after suffering a right thigh injury.

The winger was forced off in the 63rd minute of PSG's 1-1 draw with Lorient in Ligue 1 on Wednesday.

As such, Doue is expected to miss PSG's next three matches, with Bayern Munich in the Champions League sandwiched between their Ligue 1 meetings with Nice and Lyon.

"Injured during the game at Lorient, Desire Doue has a right thigh muscle lesion and will be sidelined for several weeks," PSG said in a statement.

"Further review of the injury will take place after the international break."

Doue has scored four goals for PSG in all competitions this season, with only one of those coming in the league, netting his tally from 2.3 expected goals (xG).

Earlier this month, Doue became the second-youngest player (20 years and 140 days old) to score at least two goals in consecutive Champions League appearances, after Erling Haaland (20y 126d) in November 2020 (four games in total in that run).

He has also attempted the second-most dribbles for PSG (75), behind Bradley Barcola (77), but nobody has completed more than Doue (29).

