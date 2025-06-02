Cruz Azul Vs Vancouver Whitecaps Highlights, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: La Maquina Steamroll Caps To Seventh Title With 5-0 Rout

Cruz Azul Vs Vancouver Whitecaps Highlights, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: Catch all the action from the summit clash between Cruz Azul and Vancouver Whitecaps at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City

Cruz Azul Vs Vancouver Whitecaps Highlights CONCACAF Champions Cup Final
Ignacio Rivero of Mexico's Cruz Azul lifts the trophy after winning the CONCACAF Champions Cup final soccer match against Canada's Vancouver Whitecaps in Mexico City, Sunday, June 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Cruz Azul crushed Vancouver Whitecaps 5-0 at Estadio Olímpico Universitario to claim their seventh CONCACAF Champions Cup title. Goals from Ignacio Rivero, Lorenzo Faravelli, Angel Sepulveda’s brace, and Mateusz Bogusz gave Cruz Azul a commanding 4-0 halftime lead. Sepulveda finished as the tournament’s top scorer with nine goals. Without suspended Sebastian Berhalter, Vancouver struggled to respond. Cruz Azul’s manager Vicente Sanchez rotated players late on as celebrations erupted. Despite the loss, Vancouver remains strong in MLS, leading the Western Conference. Get Cruz Azul vs Vancouver Whitecaps, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final highlights right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Cruz Azul Vs Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: Hello There!

Greetings and thank you for joining us today. We will bring to you the build-up as well as live updates from the CONCACAF Champions Cup final between Cruz Azul and Vancouver Whitecaps.

Cruz Azul Vs Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: Streaming Info

The Concacaf Champions Cup 2025 final between Cruz Azul and Vancouver Whitecaps won't be telecast on TV. However, one can catch the live streaming of the same on FanCode app and website in India.

Cruz Azul Vs Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: La Máquina's Starting XIs

Cruz Azul Vs Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: The Caps's Starting XIs

Cruz Azul Vs Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: Players Walk In

The tunnel empties and here they come, Cruz Azul and Vancouver Whitecaps walk out, flanked by beaming kids clutching their hands, eyes wide at the sheer scale of it all.

It’s a moment that says - this is big. The crowd’s on their feet, phones out, voices rising. Boots tap the turf, cameras flash, and the morning just kicked into high gear. This isn’t just a game, it’s a final, and we’re right in the thick of it. Let’s do this!

Cruz Azul Vs Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: Kick Off

And we're off! Kickoff comes at 6:46am, a touch later than planned, but no one’s bothered, the stadium is packed and absolutely buzzing.

Cruz Azul look to make something happen right away. Carlos Rotondi tries to slip a pass through the middle, aiming to catch the Whitecaps off guard, but Yohei Takaoka is alert. He steps in, cuts it out cleanly, and just like that, the first spark is doused. Early signs of intent from Cruz Azul, but Vancouver are wide awake.

Cruz Azul Vs Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: 5'

That was nearly trouble for Vancouver. Tristan Blackmon, easily the Whitecaps’ most reliable presence at the back, takes a moment too long getting back onto the pitch after chasing down a clearance.

Cruz Azul spot the opening and surge forward, sensing a chance to pounce. For a split second, it looks like the breakthrough might be on, but the final ball just doesn't find its mark. A let-off for the Whitecaps, who breathe a little easier as we stay locked at 0–0.

Cruz Azul 1-0 Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: 8' GOALLLL

Disaster at the back for the Whitecaps just eight minutes in. A careless giveaway deep in their own third, no real pressure, just a lapse, and Cruz Azul pounce. Ignacio Rivero is all over it, seizing the loose ball and burying it with composure past a helpless Yohei Takaoka.

Cruz Azul 1–0 Vancouver Whitecaps

Cruz Azul 1-0 Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: 12'

At the 12-minute mark, that goal feels like a punch to Vancouver’s gut. They haven’t settled into the game yet, and the sloppy giveaway that led to Cruz Azul’s strike shows exactly where they’re off track.

But credit to La Maquina, they didn’t waste a second, seizing the chance and making Vancouver pay immediately. Now the Whitecaps have a mountain to climb.

Cruz Azul 1-0 Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: WATCH The First Goal

Cruz Azul 1-0 Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: 16'

Vancouver Whitecaps are really starting to find their rhythm. Their passing is crisp and controlled, patiently working the ball around as they gradually take more possession. They’re probing Cruz Azul’s defense, searching for gaps to exploit and set up lightning-fast breaks.

The Whitecaps are stepping up the pressure, aiming to turn the tide and seize control of the match.

Cruz Azul 1-0 Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: 20'

Pedro Vite completely overstepped with that challenge. His reckless tackle left referee Walter Lopez no choice but to halt the game instantly. Such careless play won’t be accepted on this stage, and Vite was fortunate to escape with just a warning.

Cruz Azul 1-0 Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: 27'

Cruz Azul opts for a short corner, quickly passing the ball to a teammate waiting close by.

Carlos Rotondi then swings a sharp delivery into the penalty area, but the Whitecaps’ defense is alert. One defender reacts swiftly, smashing the ball clear before any danger can develop. The ball rolls out of play, and Cruz Azul earn another corner to keep the pressure on.

Cruz Azul 2-0 Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: 28' GOALLL

Lorenzo Faravelli wins possession from Andres Cubas about 30 yards from goal, charges forward with intent, and unleashes a powerful shot. The ball rockets toward the net, clipping the inside of the post before settling cleanly in the back of the net. What a spectacular strike, a moment of brilliance that has the stadium erupting!

Cruz Azul 3-0 Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: 37' GOALLL

Angel Baltazar Sepulveda Sanchez fires Cruz Azul even further ahead with a sharp, close-range finish. Set up brilliantly by Carlos Rotondi’s precise cross, Sepulveda didn’t hesitate, slotting a powerful right-footed shot straight into the center of the net.

Meanwhile, Vancouver Whitecaps are yet to register a single shot on target, completely overwhelmed by La Máquina’s relentless pressure. At this rate, Cruz Azul should be running away with this game.

Cruz Azul 4-0 Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: 45' GOALLL

Mateusz Bogusz gets his name on the scoresheet in style. Hanging around the edge of the penalty area as Cruz Azul surge forward, he pounces on a weak clearance. Without hesitation, Bogusz curls a flawless shot past the goalkeeper, making an already decisive lead even more commanding. The Whitecaps are in serious trouble now.

This is wild, Cruz Azul are already 4-0 up, and the stadium has erupted into absolute chaos with celebrations everywhere.

Cruz Azul 4-0 Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: Half-Time

It’s been an absolute demolition so far. Cruz Azul storm into the break with a commanding 4-0 lead, dominating every inch of the pitch. The Whitecaps have been left chasing shadows, unable to find any rhythm or answer. The stadium is buzzing with energy, fans erupting in celebration as La Máquina steamrolls toward what looks like an unstoppable victory.

The second half promises more fireworks if Cruz Azul keep this up.

Cruz Azul 4-0 Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: Second Half Underway

The second half is underway, and the big question now is whether Vancouver Whitecaps can mount a miracle comeback.

Five minutes in, Cruz Azul look eager to keep the pressure on. Erik Lira picks up a rebound near the edge of the box and surges forward, but his shot is a letdown. It’s low on power, bends wide of the left post, and never really troubles the keeper. A wasted opportunity, and Vancouver earn a goal kick.

Cruz Azul 5-0 Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: 50' GOALLLL

Well, so much for a comeback, that dream is dead and buried. Andres Cubas slips in midfield, gifting Cruz Azul yet another opening, and they waste no time making Vancouver pay.

Jorge Sánchez whips in a sharp cross, and Ángel Baltazar Sepúlveda Sánchez rises to meet it, guiding a well-placed header into the bottom left corner from close range. It’s clinical, it’s ruthless, and it’s 5-0. This final looks done and dusted.

Cruz Azul 5-0 Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: 63' Sub

Ralph Priso-Mbongue steps onto the pitch for Vancouver Whitecaps, coming on to replace Pedro Vite in a bid to shake things up.

Cruz Azul 5-0 Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: 70' Save

Georgios Giakoumakis makes his mark with a powerful strike from outside the box. The defence struggled to close him down after he received the pass, and he wasted no time unleashing a shot. It was a clean, confident finish that left little chance for a block.

Cruz Azul 5-0 Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: 83'

Luka Romero swings in a corner for Cruz Azul, curling the ball into the box with intent. But the Vancouver defence holds their shape well, reading it early and clearing the danger without any fuss. No trouble this time.

Full Time

For the seventh time, Cruz Azul have claimed the CONCACAF Champions Cup, absolutely dismantling the Vancouver Whitecaps with a dominant 5-0 victory.

Despite pressure from the club’s hierarchy, manager Vicente Sánchez was overcome with emotion on the sidelines, tears flowing freely. There was no question tonight about who deserved to lift the trophy, Cruz Azul were simply on a different level.

That's A Wrap

That’s all from this match. We’ll be back with another football blog soon. Until then, bye-bye! You can follow all the day’s sporting action HERE.

Published At:
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  4. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss