Cruz Azul Vs Vancouver Whitecaps Highlights, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: La Maquina Steamroll Caps To Seventh Title With 5-0 Rout

Cruz Azul Vs Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: Hello There!
Greetings and thank you for joining us today. We will bring to you the build-up as well as live updates from the CONCACAF Champions Cup final between Cruz Azul and Vancouver Whitecaps.
Cruz Azul Vs Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: Streaming Info
The Concacaf Champions Cup 2025 final between Cruz Azul and Vancouver Whitecaps won't be telecast on TV. However, one can catch the live streaming of the same on FanCode app and website in India.
Cruz Azul Vs Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: La Máquina's Starting XIs
Cruz Azul Vs Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: The Caps's Starting XIs
Cruz Azul Vs Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: Players Walk In
The tunnel empties and here they come, Cruz Azul and Vancouver Whitecaps walk out, flanked by beaming kids clutching their hands, eyes wide at the sheer scale of it all.
It’s a moment that says - this is big. The crowd’s on their feet, phones out, voices rising. Boots tap the turf, cameras flash, and the morning just kicked into high gear. This isn’t just a game, it’s a final, and we’re right in the thick of it. Let’s do this!
Cruz Azul Vs Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: Kick Off
And we're off! Kickoff comes at 6:46am, a touch later than planned, but no one’s bothered, the stadium is packed and absolutely buzzing.
Cruz Azul look to make something happen right away. Carlos Rotondi tries to slip a pass through the middle, aiming to catch the Whitecaps off guard, but Yohei Takaoka is alert. He steps in, cuts it out cleanly, and just like that, the first spark is doused. Early signs of intent from Cruz Azul, but Vancouver are wide awake.
Cruz Azul Vs Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: 5'
That was nearly trouble for Vancouver. Tristan Blackmon, easily the Whitecaps’ most reliable presence at the back, takes a moment too long getting back onto the pitch after chasing down a clearance.
Cruz Azul spot the opening and surge forward, sensing a chance to pounce. For a split second, it looks like the breakthrough might be on, but the final ball just doesn't find its mark. A let-off for the Whitecaps, who breathe a little easier as we stay locked at 0–0.
Cruz Azul 1-0 Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: 8' GOALLLL
Disaster at the back for the Whitecaps just eight minutes in. A careless giveaway deep in their own third, no real pressure, just a lapse, and Cruz Azul pounce. Ignacio Rivero is all over it, seizing the loose ball and burying it with composure past a helpless Yohei Takaoka.
Cruz Azul 1–0 Vancouver Whitecaps
Cruz Azul 1-0 Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: 12'
At the 12-minute mark, that goal feels like a punch to Vancouver’s gut. They haven’t settled into the game yet, and the sloppy giveaway that led to Cruz Azul’s strike shows exactly where they’re off track.
But credit to La Maquina, they didn’t waste a second, seizing the chance and making Vancouver pay immediately. Now the Whitecaps have a mountain to climb.
Cruz Azul 1-0 Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: WATCH The First Goal
Cruz Azul 1-0 Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: 16'
Vancouver Whitecaps are really starting to find their rhythm. Their passing is crisp and controlled, patiently working the ball around as they gradually take more possession. They’re probing Cruz Azul’s defense, searching for gaps to exploit and set up lightning-fast breaks.
The Whitecaps are stepping up the pressure, aiming to turn the tide and seize control of the match.
Cruz Azul 1-0 Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: 20'
Pedro Vite completely overstepped with that challenge. His reckless tackle left referee Walter Lopez no choice but to halt the game instantly. Such careless play won’t be accepted on this stage, and Vite was fortunate to escape with just a warning.
Cruz Azul 1-0 Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: 27'
Cruz Azul opts for a short corner, quickly passing the ball to a teammate waiting close by.
Carlos Rotondi then swings a sharp delivery into the penalty area, but the Whitecaps’ defense is alert. One defender reacts swiftly, smashing the ball clear before any danger can develop. The ball rolls out of play, and Cruz Azul earn another corner to keep the pressure on.
Cruz Azul 2-0 Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: 28' GOALLL
Lorenzo Faravelli wins possession from Andres Cubas about 30 yards from goal, charges forward with intent, and unleashes a powerful shot. The ball rockets toward the net, clipping the inside of the post before settling cleanly in the back of the net. What a spectacular strike, a moment of brilliance that has the stadium erupting!
Cruz Azul 3-0 Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: 37' GOALLL
Angel Baltazar Sepulveda Sanchez fires Cruz Azul even further ahead with a sharp, close-range finish. Set up brilliantly by Carlos Rotondi’s precise cross, Sepulveda didn’t hesitate, slotting a powerful right-footed shot straight into the center of the net.
Meanwhile, Vancouver Whitecaps are yet to register a single shot on target, completely overwhelmed by La Máquina’s relentless pressure. At this rate, Cruz Azul should be running away with this game.
Cruz Azul 4-0 Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: 45' GOALLL
Mateusz Bogusz gets his name on the scoresheet in style. Hanging around the edge of the penalty area as Cruz Azul surge forward, he pounces on a weak clearance. Without hesitation, Bogusz curls a flawless shot past the goalkeeper, making an already decisive lead even more commanding. The Whitecaps are in serious trouble now.
This is wild, Cruz Azul are already 4-0 up, and the stadium has erupted into absolute chaos with celebrations everywhere.
Cruz Azul 4-0 Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: Half-Time
It’s been an absolute demolition so far. Cruz Azul storm into the break with a commanding 4-0 lead, dominating every inch of the pitch. The Whitecaps have been left chasing shadows, unable to find any rhythm or answer. The stadium is buzzing with energy, fans erupting in celebration as La Máquina steamrolls toward what looks like an unstoppable victory.
The second half promises more fireworks if Cruz Azul keep this up.
Cruz Azul 4-0 Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: Second Half Underway
The second half is underway, and the big question now is whether Vancouver Whitecaps can mount a miracle comeback.
Five minutes in, Cruz Azul look eager to keep the pressure on. Erik Lira picks up a rebound near the edge of the box and surges forward, but his shot is a letdown. It’s low on power, bends wide of the left post, and never really troubles the keeper. A wasted opportunity, and Vancouver earn a goal kick.
Cruz Azul 5-0 Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: 50' GOALLLL
Well, so much for a comeback, that dream is dead and buried. Andres Cubas slips in midfield, gifting Cruz Azul yet another opening, and they waste no time making Vancouver pay.
Jorge Sánchez whips in a sharp cross, and Ángel Baltazar Sepúlveda Sánchez rises to meet it, guiding a well-placed header into the bottom left corner from close range. It’s clinical, it’s ruthless, and it’s 5-0. This final looks done and dusted.
Cruz Azul 5-0 Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: 63' Sub
Ralph Priso-Mbongue steps onto the pitch for Vancouver Whitecaps, coming on to replace Pedro Vite in a bid to shake things up.
Cruz Azul 5-0 Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: 70' Save
Georgios Giakoumakis makes his mark with a powerful strike from outside the box. The defence struggled to close him down after he received the pass, and he wasted no time unleashing a shot. It was a clean, confident finish that left little chance for a block.
Cruz Azul 5-0 Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score, CONCACAF Champions Cup Final: 83'
Luka Romero swings in a corner for Cruz Azul, curling the ball into the box with intent. But the Vancouver defence holds their shape well, reading it early and clearing the danger without any fuss. No trouble this time.
Full Time
For the seventh time, Cruz Azul have claimed the CONCACAF Champions Cup, absolutely dismantling the Vancouver Whitecaps with a dominant 5-0 victory.
Despite pressure from the club’s hierarchy, manager Vicente Sánchez was overcome with emotion on the sidelines, tears flowing freely. There was no question tonight about who deserved to lift the trophy, Cruz Azul were simply on a different level.