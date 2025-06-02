Football

Cruz Azul Vs Vancouver Whitecaps: La Maquina Crush Caps 5-0 To Clinch Seventh CONCACAF Title

Cruz Azul thrashed the Vancouver Whitecaps 5-0 at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario to claim their seventh CONCACAF Champions Cup title, equalling Club America’s record. Ignacio Rivero, Lorenzo Faravelli, Angel Sepulveda, and Mateusz Bogusz all scored in a dominant first half, with Sepulveda adding another after the break to seal the Golden Boot with nine goals. Vancouver, without key man Sebastian Berhalter, failed to register a shot on target, while Cruz Azul keeper Kevin Mier secured the Golden Glove with his fourth clean sheet. It was Cruz Azul’s first continental title since 2014.