Ignacio Rivero of Mexico's Cruz Azul lifts the trophy after winning the CONCACAF Champions Cup final soccer match against Canada's Vancouver Whitecaps in Mexico City.
Mexico's Cruz Azul players celebrate with the trophy after winning the CONCACAF Champions Cup final soccer match against Canada's Vancouver Whitecaps in Mexico City.
Ignacio Rivero of Mexico's Cruz Azul lifts the trophy after winning the CONCACAF Champions Cup final soccer match against Canada's Vancouver Whitecaps in Mexico City.
Georgios Giakoumakis of Mexico's Cruz Azul, left, and Ralph Priso of Canada's Vancouver Whitecaps compete for the ball during the CONCACAF Champions Cup final soccer match in Mexico City.
Angel Sepulveda of Mexico's Cruz Azul, left, is congratulated after scoring his side's 5th goal against Canada's Vancouver Whitecaps during the CONCACAF Champions Cup final soccer match in Mexico City.
Mateusz Bogusz of Mexico's Cruz Azul, left, is congratulated after scoring his side's 4th goal against Canada's Vancouver Whitecaps during the CONCACAF Champions Cup final soccer match in Mexico City.
Lorenzo Faravelli of Mexico's Cruz Azul celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal against Canada's Vancouver Whitecaps during the CONCACAF Champions Cup final soccer match in Mexico City.
Ignacio Rivero of Mexico's Cruz Azul, right, and Tristan Blackmon of Canada's Vancouver Whitecaps vie for the ball during the CONCACAF Champions Cup final soccer match in Mexico City.
Ignacio Rivero of Mexico's Cruz Azul celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Canada's Vancouver Whitecaps during the CONCACAF Champions Cup final soccer match in Mexico City.
Mexico's Cruz Azul players poses prior to the CONCACAF Champions Cup final soccer match against Canada's Vancouver Whitecaps in Mexico City.