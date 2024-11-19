Football

Nations League: Croatia Rally To Hold Portugal 1-1, Enter Quarter-Finals

Croatia came from behind to hold visiting Portugal 1-1 and enter the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarter-finals on Tuesday (November 18,2024). With 32 minutes gone, Joao Felix brought down a superb 45-yard pass from Vitinha and slipped the ball under the advancing keeper to give the visitors the lead. When Andrej Kramaric hit the post and Josko Gvardiol had a 62nd minute goal ruled out for offside it looked like it might not be Croatia’s night. But Manchester City’s Gvardiol got the equalizer just a few minutes later and Croatia held on to take the second quarter-final spot from Group A1.

UEFA Nations League Soccer Croatia Vs Portugal football gallery_Joao Felix
Nations League Soccer: Portugal's Joao Felix challenges for the ball | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

Portugal's Joao Felix challenges for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Croatia and Portugal at Poljud stadium in Split, Croatia.

2/10
UEFA Nations League Soccer Croatia Vs Portugal football gallery_Fabio SIlva
Nations League Soccer: Portugal's Fabio SIlva sees the yellow card after a foul | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
Portugal's Fabio SIlva sees the yellow card after a foul during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Croatia and Portugal at Poljud stadium in Split, Croatia.

3/10
UEFA Nations League Soccer Croatia Vs Portugal football gallery_Luka Modric
Nations League Soccer: Croatia's Luka Modric challenges for the ball with Portugal's Joao Cancelo | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
Croatia's Luka Modric challenges for the ball with Portugal's Joao Cancelo during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Croatia and Portugal at Poljud stadium in Split, Croatia.

4/10
UEFA Nations League Soccer Croatia Vs Portugal football gallery_Nuno Mendes
Nations League Soccer: Portugal's Nuno Mendes challenges for the ball with Croatia's Kristijan Jakic | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
Portugal's Nuno Mendes challenges for the ball with Croatia's Kristijan Jakic during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Croatia and Portugal at Poljud stadium in Split, Croatia.

5/10
UEFA Nations League Soccer Croatia Vs Portugal football gallery_Vitinha
Nations League Soccer: Portugal's Vitinha challenges for the ball with Croatia's Mario Pasalic | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
Portugal's Vitinha challenges for the ball with Croatia's Mario Pasalic during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Croatia and Portugal at Poljud stadium in Split, Croatia.

6/10
UEFA Nations League Soccer Croatia Vs Portugal football gallery_Josko Gvardiol
Nations League Soccer: Croatia's Josko Gvardiol celebrates after scoring his side's first goal | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
Croatia's Josko Gvardiol celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Croatia and Portugal at Poljud stadium in Split, Croatia.

7/10
UEFA Nations League Soccer Croatia Vs Portugal football gallery_Nelson Semedo
Nations League Soccer: Portugal's Nelson Semedo, left, challenges for the ball with Croatia's Borna Sosa | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
Portugal's Nelson Semedo, left, challenges for the ball with Croatia's Borna Sosa during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Croatia and Portugal at Poljud stadium in Split, Croatia.

8/10
UEFA Nations League Soccer Croatia Vs Portugal football gallery_Rafael Leao
Nations League Soccer: Portugal's Rafael Leao takes a shot at goal as Croatia's goalkeeper Dominik Kotarski attempts to save | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
Portugal's Rafael Leao takes a shot at goal as Croatia's goalkeeper Dominik Kotarski attempts to save during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Croatia and Portugal at Poljud stadium in Split, Croatia.

9/10
UEFA Nations League Soccer Croatia Vs Portugal football gallery_Joao Felix
Nations League Soccer: Portugal's Joao Felix celebrates after scoring his side's first goal | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
Portugal's Joao Felix celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Croatia and Portugal at Poljud stadium in Split, Croatia.

10/10
UEFA Nations League Soccer Croatia Vs Portugal football gallery_Luka Modric
Nations League Soccer: Croatia's Luka Modric challenges for the ball with Portugal's Joao Cancelo | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
Croatia's Luka Modric challenges for the ball with Portugal's Joao Cancelo during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Croatia and Portugal at Poljud stadium in Split, Croatia.

