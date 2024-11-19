Football

Nations League: Croatia Rally To Hold Portugal 1-1, Enter Quarter-Finals

Croatia came from behind to hold visiting Portugal 1-1 and enter the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarter-finals on Tuesday (November 18,2024). With 32 minutes gone, Joao Felix brought down a superb 45-yard pass from Vitinha and slipped the ball under the advancing keeper to give the visitors the lead. When Andrej Kramaric hit the post and Josko Gvardiol had a 62nd minute goal ruled out for offside it looked like it might not be Croatia’s night. But Manchester City’s Gvardiol got the equalizer just a few minutes later and Croatia held on to take the second quarter-final spot from Group A1.