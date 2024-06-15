FILE - Brazil's Endrick celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a friendly soccer match between England and Brazil at Wembley Stadium in London, Saturday, March 23, 2024. The 17-year-old striker is widely expected to be in the starting lineup at Copa America, his first major event with the senior team. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

FILE - Brazil's Endrick celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a friendly soccer match between England and Brazil at Wembley Stadium in London, Saturday, March 23, 2024. The 17-year-old striker is widely expected to be in the starting lineup at Copa America, his first major event with the senior team. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)