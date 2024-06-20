Copa America 2024 Live Streaming In Brazil: Where To Watch In BRA On TV And Online

Brazil won't be missing star man Neymar at the Copa America 2024 this time around in the United States, as they have the highly-skilled Vinicius Jr at the helm. (More Football News)
Dorival Junior, the head coach of the Brazilian Football team, took over the national side in January and was in charge of two friendlies and few qualifiers that included one defeat at the hands of Argentina.
Neymar, 32, won't be around the team as he is out with an ACL injury. However, the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Rodrygo Goes, Lucas Paqueta etc among others, will be adding firepower to the Brazilian attack.
In defence, Danilo of Juventus will lead the side but there are some fresh faces that includes Real Madrid's Eder Militao, Arsenal's Gabriel and PSG's Lucas Beraldo.
“It is utopia to say we are not thinking about results,” Junior said on May 10.
“It doesn’t matter the age, the club, or anything else that is not each athlete’s moment. We lost 14 players to injury in the previous call, and some more after they came to us. Those who played gave a great response then.”
The Copa America 2024 will see 16 teams face off over 32 matches, that will be played in 14 venues across the USA. This is the 48th edition of the Copa America and will witness 10 teams from CONMEBOL and six teams from CONCACAF, making it a quadrennial tournament in international football. The final will be played on July 14 in Miami.
Brazil Squad
Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Bento (Athletico Paranaense), Rafael (Sao Paulo)
Defenders: Lucas Beraldo (Paris Saint-Germain), Bremer (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Gabriel (Arsenal), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Danilo (Juventus), Yan Couto (Manchester City), Guilherme Arana (Atletico Mineiro), Wendell (Porto)
Midfielders: Andreas Pereira (Fulham), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Joao Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham United), Pepe (Porto), Ederson (Atalanta)
Forwards: Endrick (Palmeiras), Evanilson (Porto), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Savio (Troyes), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)
Where to watch Copa America 2024 matches in Brazil on TV and online?
In Brazil, the Copa America 2024 matches can be viewed on Grupo Globo, Paramount+.
Copa America 2024 Teams, Groups
Group A: Argentina, Peru, Chile, Canada
Group B: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, Jamaica
Group C: USA, Uruguay, Panama, Bolivia
Group D: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, Costa Rica