Copa America 2024, Group C And D: Teams, Key Players, And What To Know

The team lost 5-1 to Colombia, a nation that is riding a 22-game unbeaten streak, but then played a good match against Brazil, one of the top two contenders alongside Argentina. The U.S. team looks to be the favorite to move on to the second round with Uruguay, although Panama will be tough to beat. The problem for the Americans should they finish second behind Uruguay is there's a good chance they would meet Brazil in the quarterfinals.