Olivia Moultrie scored twice in her first national team start and the United States defeated the Dominican Republic 5-0 in the inaugural CONCACAF Women's Gold Cup tournament. (More Football News)

Moultrie, 18, making just her third appearance with the national team, scored her first goal in the seventh minute on Tuesday night when she stretched to tap the ball across the goal line.

Lynn Williams added a goal off a pass from Midge Purce in the 30th minute to make it 2-0 in the US team's first game of the year.