City extended its unbeaten run in all competitions since Dec. 6 to 16 matches, winning 14 and drawing two of them. Pep Guardiola's team is also into the last 16 in the FA Cup and is well-placed to get into the Champions League quarterfinals after taking a 3-1 lead over FC Copenhagen following the first leg of the round of 16.

Could another treble of major trophies be on for the European champions?

“The players, for years, have done incredible things," Guardiola said "and they're still doing it.”

City found it tough to break down Brentford's packed defense — just as Guardiola predicted before the game.