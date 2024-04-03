The competition for the top club in the CONCACAF region is heating up as eight teams have made it to the Quarterfinals of the highly acclaimed CONCACAF Champions Cup. These footballing giants are competing for the ultimate prize, a coveted spot in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. (More Football News)
CF Monterrey, CF Pachuca, Club America, Columbus Crew, CS Herediano, Inter Miami CF, New England Revolution, and Tigres UANL have solidified their places in the Quarterfinals after navigating through the Round of 16 matches. This edition of the tournament has seen a revamp, accommodating 27 clubs across five gruelling rounds, making each victory all the more hard-fought and significant.
The Quarterfinal pairings have been determined, setting the stage for exhilarating home-and-away encounters on April 2-3 for the first legs, and April 9-10 for the decisive second legs. Following the Quarterfinals, the victorious teams will march on to the Semifinals scheduled for April 23-25 (First Legs) and April 30 - May 2 (Second Legs), before the grand finale on Sunday, June 2.
CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024, Quarter-finals Schedule:
First-leg Matches
Tuesday, 2 April 2024
1. Columbus Crew vs Tigres UANL – Lower.com Field, Columbus, OH, USA
2. New England Revolution vs Club America – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA, USA
Wednesday, 3 April 2024
3. Inter Miami CF vs CF Monterrey – Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA
4. CS Herediano vs CF Pachuca – Estadio Nacional, San Jose, Costa Rica
Second-Leg Matches
Tuesday, 9 April 2024
5. Tigres UANL vs Columbus Crew – Estadio Universitario, Monterrey, Mexico
6. Club America vs New England Revolution – Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico
Wednesday, 10 April 2024
7. CF Pachuca vs CS Herediano – Estadio Hidalgo, Pachuca, Mexico
8. CF Monterrey vs Inter Miami CF – Estadio BBVA, Monterrey, Mexico
Semifinals:
April 23-25 (First Legs) and April 30 - May 2 (Second Legs)
Final: Sunday, June 2
Live Streaming of CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024:
All the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinals matches will be streamed live on FanCode. Unfortunately, the game would not be available to watch on Indian television.