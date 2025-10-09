Colombia U20 Vs South Africa U20 LIVE Score, FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Morales Gives COL Lead

Colombia U20 Vs South Africa U20 LIVE Score, FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025
Half-time
We have the half-time whistle and players move back to the dressing room. Colombia go into the break with a goal's lead.
35' Colombia U20 1-0 South Africa U20
South Africa have controlled the ball for the majority of this game and yet it is Colombia who have taken the lead. But South Africa definitely are showing signs of them being able to make a comeback.
15' Colombia have taken the lead. Joel Morales has scored in the seventh minute and Colombia are 1-0 up in this game.
We are underway here. Colombia are yet to be defeated. Can South Africa defeat them?
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Colombia vs South Africa clash at the Round of 16 of the FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 on October 8 (October 9 IST).