Colombia U20 Vs South Africa U20 LIVE Score, FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Morales Gives COL Lead

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Colombia vs South Africa clash at the Round of 16 of the FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 on October 8 (October 9 IST). Colombia have won one and drawn two matches so far while South Africa have earned two wins but also lost a game. Who will come out on top tonight? Follow live updates here

9 Oct 2025, 01:54:17 am IST Colombia U20 Vs South Africa U20 LIVE Score, FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 Half-time We have the half-time whistle and players move back to the dressing room. Colombia go into the break with a goal's lead.

9 Oct 2025, 01:40:36 am IST Colombia U20 Vs South Africa U20 LIVE Score, FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 35' Colombia U20 1-0 South Africa U20 South Africa have controlled the ball for the majority of this game and yet it is Colombia who have taken the lead. But South Africa definitely are showing signs of them being able to make a comeback.

9 Oct 2025, 01:22:08 am IST Colombia U20 Vs South Africa U20 LIVE Score, FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 15' Colombia have taken the lead. Joel Morales has scored in the seventh minute and Colombia are 1-0 up in this game.

9 Oct 2025, 01:05:52 am IST Colombia U20 Vs South Africa U20 LIVE Score, FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 We are underway here. Colombia are yet to be defeated. Can South Africa defeat them?