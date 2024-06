Football

COL 3-0 CRC, Copa America 2024: Colombia Beat Costa Rica To Strom Into Quarter-Finals - In Pics

Colombia advanced to the Copa America 2024 quarterfinals with a 3-0 win over Costa Rica in front of 27,386 pro-Colombian fans at State Farm Stadium. Davinson Sánchez and Jhon Córdoba scored three minutes apart in the second half and carried the control of the game for Colombia. In the 31st minute, Luis Díaz's penalty kick gave the Los Cafeteros a 1-0 lead at halftime. Costa Rica did not get the chance to open their goal tally. With this victory, Colombia marked their 10 straight wins and remain unbeaten in 25 games (20-0-5) since losing at Argentina in a World Cup qualifier in 2022.