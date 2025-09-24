Christopher Nkunku Thrilled To Thrive At AC Milan After Debut Goal

Christopher Nkunku opened his goal account for AC Milan, signaling a promising start at the Serie A club. The forward expressed confidence in adapting quickly, aiming to make a significant impact in his debut season with the Rossoneri

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Christopher Nkunku Thrilled To Thrive At AC Milan After Debut Goal
Christopher Nkunku celebrates his maiden Milan goal
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Christopher Nkunku scored his debut goal for AC Milan on Tuesday

  • Nkunku expressed belief in his ability to thrive at the club

  • Forward aims to make a strong impression in his first season with the Rossoneri

Christopher Nkunku is confident he can thrive at AC Milan after opening his account for the club on Tuesday.

Nkunku scored as Milan eased to a 3-0 Coppa Italia victory over Lecce at San Siro.

The France international joined Milan from Chelsea last month, bringing an end to a frustrating two years at Stamford Bridge.

Nkunku's time at Chelsea was hampered by injury, with the former RB Leipzig attacker managing only 27 starts across all competitions, albeit he did average 0.73 goal involvements per 90 minutes for the Blues.

The 27-year-old's acrobatic finish on the volley against Lecce brought up Nkunku's 100th career goal in club football (11 for Paris Saint-Germain, 70 for Leipzig, 18 for Chelsea and one for Milan), and he is determined to make the most of his opportunity at one of Europe's biggest teams.

As reported by Milan News 24, Nkunku said: "I feel good and I'm determined to play even more. I'm working to feel even better.

"I feel comfortable here. I received a great welcome and everyone makes me feel good, from the staff to my team-mates to the fans. I'm happy to play for Milan.

Related Content
Related Content

"It was a good match from everyone, a great performance."

Milan's focus now turns to a Serie A clash against defending champions Napoli on Sunday, and Nkunku will be ready if called upon.

"Am I ready to play? It's a question for the coach, not for me," Nkunku said.

"But I'm ready to play whatever is needed."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad Announcement Live Updates: Is Jurel Likely To Replace Pant? Find Out Which Spinner Could Make Surprise Entry

  2. India U19 Vs Australia U19, 2nd Youth ODI: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Record For Most Sixes In YODI's

  3. India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: What Happened Last Time IND Faced BAN In T20Is - Recap

  4. India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: IND Vs BAN Preview, When And Where To Watch Super Four Match

  5. India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup: Ten Doeschate Praises IND's Composure Despite PAK’s On-Field Antics

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  3. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Missing From The Ballot: How DUSU Elections Silenced Marginalised Voices

  2. Rubio Calls India ‘Critically Important’ After Talks With Jaishankar

  3. SC Allows CBI To Register Six More Cases In ‘Builder-Bank Nexus’ In NCR

  4. Ram-Rajya Should Come In Delhi, Durga Puja Cannot End At 10 PM: CM Rekha Gupta

  5. El Niño and La Niña in India: Causes, Climate Effects, and Weather Implications

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  2. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  3. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

World News

  1. A Two State Solution Is A Pipe Dream For Now

  2. At UN, Trump Slams ‘Globalist Institutions,’ Targets India, China Over Ukraine War

  3. Rubio Calls India ‘Critically Important’ After Talks With Jaishankar

  4. Indonesia, EU Seal Landmark Trade Deal After Nearly A Decade of Talks

  5. Nepal Gen Z Protest Revolution: What’s The Vibe Now?

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

  2. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

  3. September 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Cancer, Libra, And Pisces

  4. When The River Took The Harvest: Pulwama’s Orchard Farmers Face A Season Of Loss

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  6. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Rescues Draw For Visitors

  7. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  8. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures