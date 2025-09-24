Christopher Nkunku Thrilled To Thrive At AC Milan After Debut Goal

Christopher Nkunku scored his debut goal for AC Milan on Tuesday
Christopher Nkunku is confident he can thrive at AC Milan after opening his account for the club on Tuesday.
Nkunku scored as Milan eased to a 3-0 Coppa Italia victory over Lecce at San Siro.
The France international joined Milan from Chelsea last month, bringing an end to a frustrating two years at Stamford Bridge.
Nkunku's time at Chelsea was hampered by injury, with the former RB Leipzig attacker managing only 27 starts across all competitions, albeit he did average 0.73 goal involvements per 90 minutes for the Blues.
The 27-year-old's acrobatic finish on the volley against Lecce brought up Nkunku's 100th career goal in club football (11 for Paris Saint-Germain, 70 for Leipzig, 18 for Chelsea and one for Milan), and he is determined to make the most of his opportunity at one of Europe's biggest teams.
As reported by Milan News 24, Nkunku said: "I feel good and I'm determined to play even more. I'm working to feel even better.
"I feel comfortable here. I received a great welcome and everyone makes me feel good, from the staff to my team-mates to the fans. I'm happy to play for Milan.
"It was a good match from everyone, a great performance."
Milan's focus now turns to a Serie A clash against defending champions Napoli on Sunday, and Nkunku will be ready if called upon.
"Am I ready to play? It's a question for the coach, not for me," Nkunku said.
"But I'm ready to play whatever is needed."