Chile 1-4 Mexico, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: El Tri Cruise Past Hosts With Camberos Brace In Round Of 16

Chile's Felipe Faundez reacts during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match against Mexico at Elias Figueroa Brander Stadium in Valparaiso, Chile.
Mexico's Hugo Camberos celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Chile during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Elias Figueroa Brander Stadium in Valparaiso, Chile.
Chile's Lautaro Millan (14) and Mexico's Rodrigo Pachuca battle for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Elias Figueroa Brander Stadium in Valparaiso, Chile.
Morocco's Mohamed Hamony, above, and Mexico's Obed Vargas battle for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group C soccer match at Elias Figueroa Brander Stadium in Valparaiso, Chile.
Mexico's Gilberto Mora (11) scores his side's first goal against Morocco from the penalty spot during a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group C soccer match at Elias Figueroa Brander Stadium in Valparaiso, Chile.
Mexico's Everardo Lopez (2) and Morocco's Ismael Baouf battle for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group C soccer match at Elias Figueroa Brander Stadium in Valparaiso, Chile.