Chile 1-4 Mexico, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: El Tri Cruise Past Hosts With Camberos Brace In Round Of 16

Mexico thrashes hosts Chile 4-1 in their FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 round of 16 match at Estadio Elias Figueroa Brander, Valparaiso. Tahiel Jimenez opened the scoring in the 26th minute, followed by goals from Iker Fimbres and a late brace by Hugo Camberos. Chile managed a consolation goal through Juan Rossel in the 88th minute. In the quarter-finals, Mexico will face Argentina, who blanked Nigeria 4-0.