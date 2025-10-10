Football

Chile 1-4 Mexico, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: El Tri Cruise Past Hosts With Camberos Brace In Round Of 16

Mexico thrashes hosts Chile 4-1 in their FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 round of 16 match at Estadio Elias Figueroa Brander, Valparaiso. Tahiel Jimenez opened the scoring in the 26th minute, followed by goals from Iker Fimbres and a late brace by Hugo Camberos. Chile managed a consolation goal through Juan Rossel in the 88th minute. In the quarter-finals, Mexico will face Argentina, who blanked Nigeria 4-0.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Mexico vs Chile match photos: Felipe Faundez
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Mexico vs Chile | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

Chile's Felipe Faundez reacts during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match against Mexico at Elias Figueroa Brander Stadium in Valparaiso, Chile.

2/8
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Mexico vs Chile match photos: Hugo Camberos
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Mexico vs Chile | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

Mexico's Hugo Camberos celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Chile during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Elias Figueroa Brander Stadium in Valparaiso, Chile.

3/8
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Mexico vs Chile match photos: Hugo Camberos
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Mexico vs Chile | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

Mexico's Hugo Camberos celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Chile during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Elias Figueroa Brander Stadium in Valparaiso, Chile.

4/8
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Mexico vs Chile match photos: Lautaro Millan
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Mexico vs Chile | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

Chile's Lautaro Millan (14) and Mexico's Rodrigo Pachuca battle for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Elias Figueroa Brander Stadium in Valparaiso, Chile.

5/8
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Mexico vs Chile match photos: Rodrigo Pachuca
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Mexico vs Chile | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

Chile's Lautaro Millan (14) and Mexico's Rodrigo Pachuca battle for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at Elias Figueroa Brander Stadium in Valparaiso, Chile.

6/8
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Mexico vs Chile match photos: Mohamed Hamony
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Mexico vs Chile | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

Morocco's Mohamed Hamony, above, and Mexico's Obed Vargas battle for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group C soccer match at Elias Figueroa Brander Stadium in Valparaiso, Chile.

7/8
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Mexico vs Chile match photos: Gilberto Mora
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Mexico vs Chile | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

Mexico's Gilberto Mora (11) scores his side's first goal against Morocco from the penalty spot during a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group C soccer match at Elias Figueroa Brander Stadium in Valparaiso, Chile.

8/8
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Mexico vs Chile match photos: Everardo Lopez
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Mexico vs Chile | Photo: AP/Andre Penner

Mexico's Everardo Lopez (2) and Morocco's Ismael Baouf battle for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group C soccer match at Elias Figueroa Brander Stadium in Valparaiso, Chile.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Sudarshan Brings Up 50, Jaiswal Nearing 100| IND 175-1 (45)

  2. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test Toss Update: India Batting First In Delhi - Check Playing XIs

  3. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Wolvaardt, De Klerk Seal Proteas Win As Richa's Heroics Go In Vain

  4. New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Preview, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Struggling White Ferns Face BAN Spin Challenge

  5. New Zealand Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Guwahati Weather Report, Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic Reaches 80th ATP Masters 1000 Semi-final In Shanghai

  2. Wuhan Open: Coco Gauff Reaches Back-to-back Quarters With Comfortable Zhang Win

  3. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar, Shanghai Masters: How Serbian Battled His Way Into Quarters

  5. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Evolution Of RSS

  2. Maharashtra ATS Raids 19 Locations in Pune Over Suspected ISIS Links

  3. PM Modi Calls Donald Trump Congratulate On Gaza Plan, Discuss Trade Relations

  4. Bihar Elections 2025: Seat-Sharing Circus In Full Swing

  5. Day In Pics: October 09, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. OTT And Theatrical Releases (October 6-12): War 2, Mirai, Search: The Naina Murder Case, The Smashing Machine And More

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Trump’s Push To Reclaim Bagram Airbase Unites India, Pakistan And China In Opposition

  2. Nobel Peace Prize To Be Announced On October 10; Can Trump Win?

  3. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  4. Will the Gaza Peace Deal Hold After the Israeli Hostages Are Released?

  5. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, October 10, 2025: Predictions for Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Beyond The Noise: The Silent Crisis Of Mental Health In India

  3. US Sanctions Over 50 Entities For Aiding Iran’s Oil Trade, Indian Nationals Included

  4. Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

  5. North India Weather Update Today: Temperature, Rain Forecast & Moonrise Timings

  6. IND Vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Sudarshan Brings Up 50, Jaiswal Nearing 100| IND 175-1 (45)

  7. Punjabi Actor And Bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman Passes Away Due To Heart Attack

  8. Spoilers Will Try To Wreck The Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Deal