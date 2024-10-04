Football

Conference League: Blues Hit Four At Stamford Bridge - In Pics

Chelsea made a winning debut in the third-tier Conference League as Renato Veiga, Pedro Neto, Christopher Nkunku and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall all scored in a 4-2 win over Belgium’s Gent at Stamford Bridge. The Conference League has a new 36-team league phase this time around, with Enzo Maresca's side bidding to qualify via automatic fashion for the knockout rounds by finishing in the top eight.

UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25, Chelsea vs Gent: Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez celebrates after the match | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez celebrates after the Europa Conference League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and Gent at Stamford Bridge in London.

2/10
UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25, Chelsea vs Gent: Chelseas Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall celebrates after scoring his sides fourth goal
UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25, Chelsea vs Gent: Chelsea's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Chelsea's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Europa Conference League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and Gent at Stamford Bridge in London.

3/10
UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25, Chelsea vs Gent: Chelseas Christopher Nkunku celebrates after scoring his sides third goal
UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25, Chelsea vs Gent: Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku celebrates after scoring his side's third goal | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Europa Conference League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and Gent at Stamford Bridge in London.

4/10
UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25, Chelsea vs Gent: Gents Omri Gandelman celebrates after scoring his sides second goal
UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25, Chelsea vs Gent: Gent's Omri Gandelman celebrates after scoring his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Gent's Omri Gandelman celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Europa Conference League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and Gent at Stamford Bridge in London.

5/10
UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25, Chelsea vs Gent: Gents Tiago Araujo is challenged by Chelseas Cesare Casadei
UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25, Chelsea vs Gent: Gent's Tiago Araujo is challenged by Chelsea's Cesare Casadei | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Gent's Tiago Araujo is challenged by Chelsea's Cesare Casadei, left, during the Europa Conference League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and Gent at Stamford Bridge in London.

6/10
UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25, Chelsea vs Gent: Gents Tsuyoshi Watanabe, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal
UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25, Chelsea vs Gent: Gent's Tsuyoshi Watanabe, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Gent's Tsuyoshi Watanabe, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the Europa Conference League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and Gent at Stamford Bridge in London.

7/10
UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25, Chelsea vs Gent: Chelseas Pedro Neto, center, is challenged by Gents Jordan Torunarigha and Franck Surdez
UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25, Chelsea vs Gent: Chelsea's Pedro Neto, center, is challenged by Gent's Jordan Torunarigha and Franck Surdez | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Chelsea's Pedro Neto, center, is challenged by Gent's Jordan Torunarigha and Franck Surdez during the Europa Conference League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and Gent at Stamford Bridge in London.

8/10
UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25, Chelsea vs Gent: Chelseas Renato Veiga celebrates after scoring the opening goal
UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25, Chelsea vs Gent: Chelsea's Renato Veiga celebrates after scoring the opening goal | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Chelsea's Renato Veiga celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Europa Conference League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and Gent at Stamford Bridge in London.

9/10
UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25, Chelsea vs Gent: Chelseas Joao Felix, center, is challenged by Gents Mathias Delorge, left, and Atsuki Ito
UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25, Chelsea vs Gent: Chelsea's Joao Felix, center, is challenged by Gent's Mathias Delorge, left, and Atsuki Ito | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Chelsea's Joao Felix, center, is challenged by Gent's Mathias Delorge, left, and Atsuki Ito during the Europa Conference League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and Gent at Stamford Bridge in London.

10/10
UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25, Chelsea vs Gent: Chelseas Axel Disai is challenged by Gents Andri Gudjohnsen
UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25, Chelsea vs Gent: Chelsea's Axel Disai is challenged by Gent's Andri Gudjohnsen | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Chelsea's Axel Disai is challenged by Gent's Andri Gudjohnsen during the Europa Conference League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and Gent at Stamford Bridge in London.

