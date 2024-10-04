Conference League: Blues Hit Four At Stamford Bridge - In Pics

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez celebrates after the Europa Conference League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and Gent at Stamford Bridge in London.
Chelsea's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Europa Conference League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and Gent at Stamford Bridge in London.
Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Europa Conference League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and Gent at Stamford Bridge in London.
Gent's Omri Gandelman celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Europa Conference League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and Gent at Stamford Bridge in London.
Gent's Tiago Araujo is challenged by Chelsea's Cesare Casadei, left, during the Europa Conference League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and Gent at Stamford Bridge in London.
Gent's Tsuyoshi Watanabe, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the Europa Conference League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and Gent at Stamford Bridge in London.
Chelsea's Pedro Neto, center, is challenged by Gent's Jordan Torunarigha and Franck Surdez during the Europa Conference League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and Gent at Stamford Bridge in London.
Chelsea's Renato Veiga celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Europa Conference League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and Gent at Stamford Bridge in London.
Chelsea's Joao Felix, center, is challenged by Gent's Mathias Delorge, left, and Atsuki Ito during the Europa Conference League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and Gent at Stamford Bridge in London.
Chelsea's Axel Disai is challenged by Gent's Andri Gudjohnsen during the Europa Conference League opening phase soccer match between Chelsea and Gent at Stamford Bridge in London.