Football

Conference League: Blues Hit Four At Stamford Bridge - In Pics

Chelsea made a winning debut in the third-tier Conference League as Renato Veiga, Pedro Neto, Christopher Nkunku and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall all scored in a 4-2 win over Belgium’s Gent at Stamford Bridge. The Conference League has a new 36-team league phase this time around, with Enzo Maresca's side bidding to qualify via automatic fashion for the knockout rounds by finishing in the top eight.