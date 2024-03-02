Real Sociedad lost 3-2 at Sevilla on Saturday as the Basque Country club continued to struggle before it hosts Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. (More Football News)

Youssef En-Nesyri scored back-to-back goals in the 11th and 13th minutes for Sevilla. After André Silva pulled one back from the penalty spot for Sociedad, Sergio Ramos added a third goal for Sevilla with a header in the 65th. Bryce Méndez scored a free kick in stoppage time for the visitors' second goal.