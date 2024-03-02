Three Lazio players were sent off as they lost to AC Milan 1-0 at home in Serie A on Friday. (More Football News)

Luca Pellegrini, Adam Marusic and Matteo Guendouzi all saw red cards.

Another four Lazio players were booked, while five AC Milan players were shown a yellow card on a bad-tempered evening.

Pellegrini was sent off after 57 minutes when the score was 0-0.