Serie A: Paulo Dybala Stars As AS Roma Beat Torino - In Pics

Paulo Dybala scored his first hat trick for Roma as the home side beat Torino 3-2 in Serie A on Monday. On a day that Chris Smalling started for Roma for the first time since September, Dybala took all the plaudits. It was Dybala’s first club hat trick since October 2018, when he was with Juventus. Roma stayed sixth, while Fiorentina rose to seventh after beating Lazio 2-1. Lazio dropped to eighth, and Torino remained 10th.

February 27, 2024

Serie A 2023-24: AS Roma vs Torino | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia

Roma's Paulo Dybala in action during the Italian Series A soccer match between Roma and Torino at Rome's Olympic stadium, Italy.

Serie A 2023-24: AS Roma vs Torino
Serie A 2023-24: AS Roma vs Torino | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
Roma's Paulo Dybala, left, celebrates with Roma's Leonardo Spinazzola after scoring his side's third goal during the Italian Series A soccer match between Roma and Torino at Rome's Olympic stadium, Italy.

Serie A 2023-24: AS Roma vs Torino
Serie A 2023-24: AS Roma vs Torino | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
Roma's Paulo Dybala, right, challenges for the ball with Torino's Gvidas Gineitis during the Italian Series A soccer match between Roma and Torino at Rome's Olympic stadium, Italy.

Serie A 2023-24: AS Roma vs Torino
Serie A 2023-24: AS Roma vs Torino | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
Torino's Adam Masina, left, in action against Roma's Paulo Dybala during the Italian Series A soccer match between Roma and Torino at Rome's Olympic stadium, Italy.

Serie A 2023-24: AS Roma vs Torino
Serie A 2023-24: AS Roma vs Torino | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
Roma players celebrate after Roma's Paulo Dybala scored his side's second goal during the Italian Series A soccer match between Roma and Torino at Rome's Olympic stadium, Italy.

Serie A 2023-24: AS Roma vs Torino
Serie A 2023-24: AS Roma vs Torino | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
Roma's Paulo Dybala, left, kicks the ball ahead of Torino's Nikola Vlasic during the Italian Series A soccer match between Roma and Torino at Rome's Olympic stadium, Italy.

Serie A 2023-24: AS Roma vs Torino
Serie A 2023-24: AS Roma vs Torino | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
Torino players celebrate after Torino's Duvan Zapata scored his side's opening goal during the Italian Series A soccer match between Roma and Torino at Rome's Olympic stadium, Italy.

Serie A 2023-24: AS Roma vs Torino
Serie A 2023-24: AS Roma vs Torino | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
Roma's Paulo Dybala, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Italian Series A soccer match between Roma and Torino at Rome's Olympic stadium, Italy.

Serie A 2023-24: AS Roma vs Torino
Serie A 2023-24: AS Roma vs Torino | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
Roma's Paulo Dybala, left, scores on a penalty kick during the Italian Series A soccer match between Roma and Torino at Rome's Olympic stadium, Italy.

Serie A 2023-24: AS Roma vs Torino
Serie A 2023-24: AS Roma vs Torino | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
Roma's Romelu Lukaku, left, challenges for the ball with Torino's Saba Sazonov during the Italian Series A soccer match between Roma and Torino at Rome's Olympic stadium, Italy.

