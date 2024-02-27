Serie A: Paulo Dybala Stars As AS Roma Beat Torino - In Pics

Roma's Paulo Dybala in action during the Italian Series A soccer match between Roma and Torino at Rome's Olympic stadium, Italy.
Roma's Paulo Dybala, left, celebrates with Roma's Leonardo Spinazzola after scoring his side's third goal during the Italian Series A soccer match between Roma and Torino at Rome's Olympic stadium, Italy.
Roma's Paulo Dybala, right, challenges for the ball with Torino's Gvidas Gineitis during the Italian Series A soccer match between Roma and Torino at Rome's Olympic stadium, Italy.
Advertisement
Torino's Adam Masina, left, in action against Roma's Paulo Dybala during the Italian Series A soccer match between Roma and Torino at Rome's Olympic stadium, Italy.
Advertisement
Roma players celebrate after Roma's Paulo Dybala scored his side's second goal during the Italian Series A soccer match between Roma and Torino at Rome's Olympic stadium, Italy.
Advertisement
Roma's Paulo Dybala, left, kicks the ball ahead of Torino's Nikola Vlasic during the Italian Series A soccer match between Roma and Torino at Rome's Olympic stadium, Italy.
Advertisement
Torino players celebrate after Torino's Duvan Zapata scored his side's opening goal during the Italian Series A soccer match between Roma and Torino at Rome's Olympic stadium, Italy.
Roma's Paulo Dybala, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Italian Series A soccer match between Roma and Torino at Rome's Olympic stadium, Italy.
Roma's Paulo Dybala, left, scores on a penalty kick during the Italian Series A soccer match between Roma and Torino at Rome's Olympic stadium, Italy.
Roma's Romelu Lukaku, left, challenges for the ball with Torino's Saba Sazonov during the Italian Series A soccer match between Roma and Torino at Rome's Olympic stadium, Italy.