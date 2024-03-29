Football

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich's Harry Kane To Return From Injury Against Borussia Dortmund

Harry Kane had twisted his ankle two weeks ago during Bayern's 5-2 win over Darmstadt in the Bundesliga, and he was sidelined for England's two friendlies at Wembley Stadium during the international break

Advertisement

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
(AP%20Photo%2FMichael%20Probst)
Bayern's Harry Kane during a German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Darmstadt 98 and Bayern Munich in Darmstadt, Germany, Saturday, March 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
info_icon

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane will play against rival Borussia Dortmund after recovering from an ankle injury, coach Thomas Tuchel said Friday. (More Football News)

Kane had twisted his ankle two weeks ago during Bayern's 5-2 win over Darmstadt in the Bundesliga, and he was sidelined for England's two friendlies at Wembley Stadium during the international break.

The England captain sat out the 1-0 loss to Brazil and then returned to Germany after being released early from the national squad.

Bayern is still clinging to slim title hopes ahead of hosting the “Klassiker" on Saturday against Dortmund. Bayer Leverkusen remains 10 points clear atop the Bundesliga with eight games to go.

Advertisement

Leverkusen's head coach Xabi Alonso celebrates after the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and SC Freiburg at the Europa-Park Stadium in Freiburg, Germany, Sunday, March 17, 2024. - (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)
Xabi Alonso Confirms His Commitment To Bayern Leverkusen: 'My Job Is Not Over Here'

BY Associated Press

Kane, who scored his 31st league goal in the Darmstadt game, trained fully on Thursday.

"It's all fine, he'll play,” Tuchel told reporters Friday.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is out, Tuchel said. Neuer tore a muscle in his left adductor during training with Germany last week.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita