Football

Brazil Slump To 0-1 Loss Against Paraguay In FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - In Pics

Brazil suffered their fourth defeat in five FIFA World Cup qualifying games, with a 0-1 loss to Paraguay on Wednesday (September 11, 2024). Inter Miami's Diego Gomez scored the winner for Paraguay in Asuncion after 20 minutes as Brazil failed to register even a single shot on target in the first half. Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and West Ham playmaker Lucas Paqueta all started for Brazil, with the Real Madrid trio of Rodrygo, Endrick and Vinicius Junior in attack.

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Brazil vs Paraguay: | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz

Brazil's soccer players react after losing to Paraguay at the end of a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium, in Asuncion, Paraguay.

2/10
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Brazil vs Paraguay:
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Brazil vs Paraguay: | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz

Paraguay's soccer players celebrate their team's win over Brazil at the end of a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium, in Asuncion, Paraguay.

3/10
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Brazil vs Paraguay: Brazils Gabriel, left, is challenged by Paraguays Alex Arce
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Brazil vs Paraguay: Brazil's Gabriel, left, is challenged by Paraguay's Alex Arce | Photo: AP/Marta Escurra

Brazil's Gabriel, left, is challenged by Paraguay's Alex Arce during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium, in Asuncion, Paraguay.

4/10
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Brazil vs Paraguay: Brazils Vinicius Junior, right, and Paraguays Hugo Cuenca eye the ball
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Brazil vs Paraguay: Brazil's Vinicius Junior, right, and Paraguay's Hugo Cuenca eye the ball | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz

Brazil's Vinicius Junior, right, and Paraguay's Hugo Cuenca eye the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium, in Asuncion, Paraguay.

5/10
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Brazil vs Paraguay: Brazils Rodrygo, left, and Paraguays Juan Caceres battle for the ball
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Brazil vs Paraguay: Brazil's Rodrygo, left, and Paraguay's Juan Caceres battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz

Brazil's Rodrygo, left, and Paraguay's Juan Caceres battle for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium, in Asuncion, Paraguay.

6/10
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Brazil vs Paraguay: Paraguays Coach Gustavo Alfaro, right, gives instructions to his player Damian Bobadilla
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Brazil vs Paraguay: Paraguay's Coach Gustavo Alfaro, right, gives instructions to his player Damian Bobadilla | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz

Paraguay's Coach Gustavo Alfaro, right, gives instructions to his player Damian Bobadilla during a qualifying soccer match against Brazil for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium, in Asuncion, Paraguay.

7/10
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Brazil vs Paraguay: Brazils Marquinhos, left, and Paraguays Julio Enciso go for a header
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Brazil vs Paraguay: Brazil's Marquinhos, left, and Paraguay's Julio Enciso go for a header | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz

Brazil's Marquinhos, left, and Paraguay's Julio Enciso go for a header during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium, in Asuncion, Paraguay.

8/10
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Brazil vs Paraguay: Paraguays Julio Enciso, right, and Brazils Andre battle for the ball
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Brazil vs Paraguay: Paraguay's Julio Enciso, right, and Brazil's Andre battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz

Paraguay's Julio Enciso, right, and Brazil's Andre battle for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium, in Asuncion, Paraguay.

9/10
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Brazil vs Paraguay: Paraguays Diego Gomez, left, celebrates with Damian Bobadilla after scoring his sides opening goal
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Brazil vs Paraguay: Paraguay's Diego Gomez, left, celebrates with Damian Bobadilla after scoring his side's opening goal | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz

Paraguay's Diego Gomez, left, celebrates with teammate Paraguay's Damian Bobadilla after scoring his side's opening goal against Brazil during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium, in Asuncion, Paraguay.

10/10
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Brazil vs Paraguay: Brazils Rodrygo, right, is challenged by Paraguays Junior Alonso
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying, Brazil vs Paraguay: Brazil's Rodrygo, right, is challenged by Paraguay's Junior Alonso | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz

Brazil's Rodrygo, right, is challenged by Paraguay's Junior Alonso during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium, in Asuncion, Paraguay.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Play Abandoned For Third Straight Day - In Pics
  2. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Only Test Match Day 4 Highlights: Play Abandoned After Heavy Rain
  3. Australia Vs England, 1st T20I: Travis Head Leads Aussies To Win As ENG Crumble In Chase
  4. Barbados Royals Vs Antigua & Barbuda Falcons Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. Saint Lucia Kings Vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Emiliano Martinez Caught In Another Controversy, Here's What Argentina Goalkeeper Did
  2. Gareth Southgate In No Hurry To Return To Football After England Departure
  3. Bournemouth Vs Chelsea Prediction, Premier League: Preview, Key Players
  4. Aston Villa Vs Everton Prediction, Premier League: Preview, Key Players
  5. Chennaiyin FC ISL Preview: Fixtures, New Signings, Squad - All You Need To Know
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup Finals: Italy Beat Brazil In Opening Group A Tie - In Pics
  2. Davis Cup 2024 Finals Wrap: United States, Spain, Italy And Britain Secure Opening Victories
  3. Davis Cup Finals: Great Britain Win Opening Group D Tie Against Finland - In Pics
  4. Alcaraz Vs Machac, Davis Cup: Lucky Break Secures Winning Start For Spain As Opponent Retire
  5. Davis Cup Finals: Canada Win Opening Group D Tie Against Argentina - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Japan Vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Kazumasa Matsumoto Puts Japan Back Into Game; MAS 5-4 JPN In 4th Quarter
  2. Pakistan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  3. PR Sreejesh Drops Heartwarming Response To PM Modi's Letter Praising His Stellar Career
  4. Japan Vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  5. India Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Assembly Polls: Congress Fields Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Vikas Rasool & Tariq Hameed Karra| Full List
  2. Shimla Mosque Row: Protests, Broken Barricades & Water Cannons
  3. Haryana Assembly Elections: Vinesh Phogat Fielded From Julana, Journalist From Rania | Congress List So Far
  4. DCGI Suspends Permission To Eye Drop That Claims To Reduce Dependency On Reading Glasses
  5. Amid Shimla Mosque Row, Clashes Erupt During Ganesh Idol Procession In Karnataka's Mandya
Entertainment News
  1. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  2. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  3. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  4. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  5. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
US News
  1. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  2. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  3. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  4. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  5. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
World News
  1. Why Is Google's AI Model Facing European Union Scrutiny
  2. Hamas Ready To Implement Truce With Israel | What We Know About The Gaza War Ceasefire Deal
  3. What’s Behind China’s Move To Train 3,000 Foreign Police Officers?
  4. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  5. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
Latest Stories
  1. Centre Extends Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme To All Senior Citizens 70 Years & Above | Details
  2. Bridge Disasters’ Impact? Govt Mandates High-Tensile Stainless Steel In Bridge Construction
  3. Today's Horoscope For September 12, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. What’s Behind China’s Move To Train 3,000 Foreign Police Officers?
  5. Hamas Ready To Implement Truce With Israel | What We Know About The Gaza War Ceasefire Deal
  6. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Only Test Match Day 4 Highlights: Play Abandoned After Heavy Rain
  7. Daftar 10 Situs Judi Slot Online MPO Terbaik Dan Terpercaya No 1.
  8. Japan Vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Kazumasa Matsumoto Puts Japan Back Into Game; MAS 5-4 JPN In 4th Quarter