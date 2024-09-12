Brazil Slump To 0-1 Loss Against Paraguay In FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - In Pics

Brazil's soccer players react after losing to Paraguay at the end of a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium, in Asuncion, Paraguay.
Paraguay's soccer players celebrate their team's win over Brazil at the end of a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium, in Asuncion, Paraguay.
Brazil's Gabriel, left, is challenged by Paraguay's Alex Arce during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium, in Asuncion, Paraguay.
Brazil's Vinicius Junior, right, and Paraguay's Hugo Cuenca eye the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium, in Asuncion, Paraguay.
Brazil's Rodrygo, left, and Paraguay's Juan Caceres battle for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium, in Asuncion, Paraguay.
Paraguay's Coach Gustavo Alfaro, right, gives instructions to his player Damian Bobadilla during a qualifying soccer match against Brazil for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium, in Asuncion, Paraguay.
Brazil's Marquinhos, left, and Paraguay's Julio Enciso go for a header during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium, in Asuncion, Paraguay.
Paraguay's Julio Enciso, right, and Brazil's Andre battle for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium, in Asuncion, Paraguay.
Paraguay's Diego Gomez, left, celebrates with teammate Paraguay's Damian Bobadilla after scoring his side's opening goal against Brazil during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium, in Asuncion, Paraguay.
Brazil's Rodrygo, right, is challenged by Paraguay's Junior Alonso during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium, in Asuncion, Paraguay.