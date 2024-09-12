Football

Brazil Slump To 0-1 Loss Against Paraguay In FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - In Pics

Brazil suffered their fourth defeat in five FIFA World Cup qualifying games, with a 0-1 loss to Paraguay on Wednesday (September 11, 2024). Inter Miami's Diego Gomez scored the winner for Paraguay in Asuncion after 20 minutes as Brazil failed to register even a single shot on target in the first half. Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and West Ham playmaker Lucas Paqueta all started for Brazil, with the Real Madrid trio of Rodrygo, Endrick and Vinicius Junior in attack.