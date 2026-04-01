Bosnia Vs Italy, FIFA World Cup 2026: Azzuri Suffer WC Heart-Break For Third Time In A Row

Bosnia players celebrate after winning a penalty shootout at the end of the World Cup qualifying playoff final soccer match between Bosnia and Italy in Zenica, Bosnia, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. AP Photo

1/5 Teammates separate Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Bosnia's Amar Dedic, right, during the World Cup qualifying playoff final soccer match between Bosnia and Italy in Zenica, Bosnia, Tuesday, March 31, 2026 AP





2/5 Fans react after a penalty shootout at the end of the World Cup qualifying playoff final soccer match between Bosnia and Italy in Zenica, Bosnia AP





3/5 Tennis star Novak Djokovic attends the World Cup qualifying playoff final soccer match between Bosnia and Italy in Zenica, Bosnia Armin Durgut





4/5 Bosnia's Esmir Bajraktarevic celebrates after winning a penalty shootout during the World Cup qualifying playoff final soccer match between Bosnia and Italy in Zenica AP





5/5 Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma walks off the field after a World Cup qualifying playoff final soccer match between Bosnia and Italy in Zenica, Bosnia Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse





