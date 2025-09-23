Football

Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Wolfsburg, Bundesliga: Adeyemi Helps BVB Claim Third Straight Win

Karim Adeyemi's first-half rocket from 18 yards out was enough for Borussia Dortmund to beat Wolfsburg 1-0 for their third straight Bundesliga 2025-26 win on Sunday (September 21, 2025). Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck returned after a six-month injury layoff because of a meniscus tear in his knee and played the whole game. Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen made his Wolfsburg debut on the hour-mark but couldn't prevent the team's first league loss of the season. Dortmund are second in the league, two points behind Bayern Munich.