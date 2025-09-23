Dortmund players celebrate at the end of the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Wolfsburg in Dortmund, Germany.
Wolfsburg players greet fans at the end of the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Wolfsburg in Dortmund, Germany.
Dortmund's goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, right, makes a save in front of Wolfsburg's goalkeeper Kamil Grabara, top left, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Wolfsburg in Dortmund, Germany.
Wolfsburg's Christian Eriksen, right, kicks the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Wolfsburg in Dortmund, Germany.
Wolfsburg's Konstantinos Koulierakis, right down, tries to block a shot from Dortmund's Julian Brandt during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Wolfsburg in Dortmund, Germany.
Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi celebrates after scoring opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Wolfsburg in Dortmund, Germany.
Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy, front, duels for the ball with Wolfsburg's Konstantinos Koulierakis during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Wolfsburg in Dortmund, Germany.
Wolfsburg's Mohamed Amoura scores a disallowed goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Wolfsburg in Dortmund, Germany.
Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi, center, duels for the ball with Wolfsburg's Kilian Fischer, left, and Wolfsburg's Lovro Majer during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Wolfsburg in Dortmund, Germany.
Dortmund's Maximilian Beier heads the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Wolfsburg in Dortmund, Germany.