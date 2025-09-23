Football

Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Wolfsburg, Bundesliga: Adeyemi Helps BVB Claim Third Straight Win

Karim Adeyemi's first-half rocket from 18 yards out was enough for Borussia Dortmund to beat Wolfsburg 1-0 for their third straight Bundesliga 2025-26 win on Sunday (September 21, 2025). Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck returned after a six-month injury layoff because of a meniscus tear in his knee and played the whole game. Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen made his Wolfsburg debut on the hour-mark but couldn't prevent the team's first league loss of the season. Dortmund are second in the league, two points behind Bayern Munich.

Bundesliga: Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund Vs Wolfsburg | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Dortmund players celebrate at the end of the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Wolfsburg in Dortmund, Germany.

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund Vs Wolfsburg
Bundesliga: Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Wolfsburg players greet fans at the end of the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Wolfsburg in Dortmund, Germany.

Bundesliga Soccer: Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga Soccer: Borussia Dortmund Vs Wolfsburg | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Dortmund's goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, right, makes a save in front of Wolfsburg's goalkeeper Kamil Grabara, top left, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Wolfsburg in Dortmund, Germany.

Bundesliga Soccer: Borussia Dortmund Vs Wolfsburg
Bundesliga Soccer: Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Wolfsburg's Christian Eriksen, right, kicks the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Wolfsburg in Dortmund, Germany.

Bundesliga Soccer Match: Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga Soccer Match: Borussia Dortmund Vs Wolfsburg | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Wolfsburg's Konstantinos Koulierakis, right down, tries to block a shot from Dortmund's Julian Brandt during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Wolfsburg in Dortmund, Germany.

Bundesliga 2025-26: Borussia Dortmund Vs Wolfsburg
Bundesliga 2025-26: Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi celebrates after scoring opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Wolfsburg in Dortmund, Germany.

Bundesliga Soccer Match: Borussia Dortmund Vs Wolfsburg
Bundesliga Soccer Match: Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy, front, duels for the ball with Wolfsburg's Konstantinos Koulierakis during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Wolfsburg in Dortmund, Germany.

Germany Soccer Bundesliga: Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund
Germany Soccer Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund Vs Wolfsburg | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Wolfsburg's Mohamed Amoura scores a disallowed goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Wolfsburg in Dortmund, Germany.

Germany Soccer Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund Vs Wolfsburg
Germany Soccer Bundesliga: Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi, center, duels for the ball with Wolfsburg's Kilian Fischer, left, and Wolfsburg's Lovro Majer during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Wolfsburg in Dortmund, Germany.

Bundesliga 2025-26: Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga 2025-26: Borussia Dortmund Vs Wolfsburg | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Dortmund's Maximilian Beier heads the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Wolfsburg in Dortmund, Germany.

